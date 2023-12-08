All-New Disneyland Park Electrical Parade Reveals Sneak Peek

Disney fans rejoice because the Main Street Electrical Parade is back, baby! Well…kind of.

It was announced in October that Disneyland Paris would be bringing a reimagined version of the Main Street Electrical Parade in the form of an all-new drone show debuting at Disneyland Park in January. The “Disney Electrical Sky Parade” is a portion of the upcoming “Disney Symphony of Colors” castle show, which promises “a new drone show [that] illuminates the night skies above Disneyland Park with a palette of brilliant color.”

Back in October, Disneyland Paris President Natacha Rafalski shared the news on his Instagram account, stating “an original drone sequence inspired by the iconic Main Street Electrical Parade that will illuminate the sky thanks to a burst of brilliant colors and a combination of fountains, lights and projections!” Disneyland Paris has been an icon in drone technology in the last few years, leaning more into a combination of the technology and a dazzling fireworks display to feature various characters, icons, symbols, and more rather than just using fireworks and projection mapping like the California Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts do.

In this nod to the Main Street Electrical Parade (MSEP), Disneyland Paris is bringing guests a brand-new way to experience the iconic parade that’s been dazzling guests on and off since 1972 when it debuted at Disneyland. Since then, the show has been featured at Walt Disney World, Tokyo Disney, and Disneyland Paris, with its “final” stateside performance occurring at Disneyland in September of 2022. A version of the parade still exists at Tokyo Disneyland, called “Tokyo Disneyland Electrical Parade: DreamLights.”

The DLPReport on X/Twitter is well known for sharing updates and information about the Paris park, and just shared an update for “Disney Symphony of Colors” in a post earlier today. The post shares a 25-second clip of the soundtrack from the show, and fans of the MSEP will immediately recognize the catchy and upbeat jingle from the parade. ” First listen to an extract from the Disney Electrical Sky Parade soundtrack, the new drone show premiering Jan 8 at Disneyland Paris:” the caption states.

⚠️ First listen to an extract from the Disney Electrical Sky Parade soundtrack, the new drone show premiering Jan 8 at Disneyland Paris: pic.twitter.com/bPBSsaTX5Q — DLP Report (@DLPReport) December 8, 2023



For a parade that has such a special place in the hearts of generations of Disney guests, it’s exciting to see it being reimagined in this way. We, for one, can’t wait to see wait Disneyland Paris unveils with the new show!

Do you like the Main Street Electrical Parade? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!