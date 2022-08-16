Fans Speculate Electrical Parade Will Return to Disney World After New Merch Release

The Main Street Electrical Parade is a fan-favorite parade that has been made sporadic appearances at three Disney Parks around the world — Walt Disney World in Florida, Disneyland in California, and Disneyland Paris.

D23 describes the parade as:

he parade, featuring half a million tiny lights on floats themed primarily to Disney movies, became one of the most beloved traditions at Disneyland. The park’s lights were dimmed and the illuminated parade snaked from a gate next to “it’s a small world, ” past the Matterhorn, skirted the hub, and then continued down Main Street to conclude at Town Square. The parade’s synthesizer music was based on a piece called “Baroque Hoedown, ” with themes from Disney songs worked in.

The Main Street Electrical Parade recently returned to Disneyland for the first time since September 2018 as it is celebrating its 50th anniversary! And because of this, there is “an all-new, enchanted grand finale that celebrates the theme of togetherness.”

Now, Disney is also getting ready to release a new Electrical Light Parade-themed MagicBand+, which has fans speculating it may return to Walt Disney World.

shopDisney shared the new MagicBand+ news to Twitter, writing:

Electric news. Even more spectacular MagicBand+ fun arriving August 17th at 7 a.m. PT. http://di.sn/6017zhxWT

After shopDisney made the announcement, fans were quick to chime in — speculating that the nighttime parade will soon return to Walt Disney World.

Twitter user bluekittygrl replied to shopDisney:

MSEP Is going to WDW, I’m calling it.

And Scott Gustin pointed out a name change for the new MagicBand+, to which Disney fan abbysan89206221 replied:

Since there is a name change wouldn’t that indicate that its coming back to WDW?

Another Twitter user and Disney fan, coach_bottoms, chimed in saying they hope this is true:

Any chance the parade comes to Disney world? I’d love to see it

And Disney fan joelankow hopes to see the nighttime parade come back to Walt Disney World, even if its at a different theme park:

Prediction of the Electrical Light Parade going to WDW but maybe not MK? Maybe HS?

At this time, there is no confirmation if the Electrical Parade will return to Disney World, but Inside the Magic will update you as we get information.

If you have never seen the Main Street Electrical Parade, check out our YouTube video of its 2019 rendition below.

Do you hope to see the Electrical Parade return to Disney World? Let us know in the comments below.