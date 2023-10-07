Main Street Electrical Parade Returns to Disney Park In a Completely New Way

Love it or hate it, the Main Street Electrical Parade is back in a completely new way at this Disney Park.

Created by Robert Jani and project director Ron Miziker, the Main Street Electrical Parade first arrived at Disneyland Resort (Anaheim, Southern California) in 1972. Since then, the nighttime lights extravaganza has appeared at multiple other Disney parks across the world under various different names.

It first debuted at the Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom in 1977 and then at Tokyo Disney Resort‘s Tokyo Disneyland in 1985; Disneyland Paris got the show in 1992, with Disney California Adventure, also at Disneyland Resort, having an iteration of the parade open in 2001.

Over the years, the Main Street Electrical Parade has come and gone, with its most recent appearance at a U.S. Disney resort being at Disneyland from April to September 2022. The show at Tokyo Disneyland, entitled “Tokyo Disneyland Electrical Parade: DreamLights,” still runs at the park. Now, the iconic parade will return in a completely new way at one Disney park.

Back in August 2023, and ahead of its 30th anniversary finale, Disneyland Paris announced that new entertainment would be arriving at Disneyland Park in 2024.

“We’re remixing the winter blues with something colorful, musical, and… magical! It’s called Disney Symphony of Colors, and it’s coming to Disneyland Park in early 2024,” wrote the official Disneyland Paris website. “Full details will be revealed soon… But until then, here’s a sneak peek of the vibrant new experiences that will be sure to shake up some of the greyest months of the year and bring a smile to your face!”

“From 8 January, gaze in amazement as a new drone show illuminates the night skies above Disneyland Park with a palette of brilliant colors,” the post continued, with the Disney park also confirming this experience will end in September 2024. Also commencing in 2024 and ending at the same time as the new drone show will be a new daytime show “bursting with beloved songs and stories starring Disney and Pixar Characters.” This will begin sometime in February.

Lastly, also starting in February, “Tinker Bell ‘wakes up winter’ with a sprinkling of dazzling new decorations, transforming Main Street, U.S.A., into a whirlwind of colors and lights!” The Tinker Bell experience runs from February through April 2024.

Now, Disneyland Paris President Natacha Rafalski has shared to Instagram a new update that confirms that the Main Street Electrical Parade is returning to Disneyland Park in a completely new way.

Not too long ago, I mentioned that Disney Symphony of Colours is coming to Disneyland Park in 2024 with a series of new exciting experiences. Today, I wanted to share with you a glimpse of the first surprise that will be launched on Jan. 8: an original drone sequence inspired by the iconic Main Street Electrical Parade that will illuminate the sky thanks to a burst of brilliant colors and a combination of fountains, lights and projections! Who’s excited to hear more? Stay tuned as we’ll share further updates soon.

Disneyland Paris has been a trailblazer for the Disney Parks brand with its utilization of drones in nighttime entertainment. In conjunction with the other offerings Disneyland Paris produced for its 30th anniversary celebrations, Disneyland Park debuted a new Illuminations fireworks pre-show called Disney D-light.

Then, at the start of 2023, and taking place during the extension of the anniversary, Walt Disney Studios Park also got drones with the Avengers: Power the Night show taking place over The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

Marvel was recently added to Disneyland Paris with the Avengers Campus expansion, which also saw the park’s version of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith rebranded to Avengers: Flight Force.

Are you excited to see this new take on the Main Street Electrical Parade come to life at Disneyland Paris? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!