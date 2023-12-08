Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Disneyland Paris

Walls Come Down at Disney Park as Beloved Pixar Attraction Returns

Posted on by Emmanuel Detres
Guests gather around the Sleeping Beauty castle at Disneyland Paris.

Credit: Inside The Magic / Disneyland Paris

Walls are down, and the anticipation is growing as guests await the triumphant return of a Pixar attraction closed down for a short time at Disneyland Paris, a one-of-a-kind European Disney Resort.

The Sleeping Beauty castle located inside of Disneyland Park inside of Disneyland Paris.
Credit: Djordje Cicovic / Flickr

Which Disney Resort Is This Article Talking About? Some Quick Information on Disneyland Paris

For those unaware, there’s more to Disney Parks than just Disney World and Disneyland here in the United States. Over in France, folks can explore and experience Disneyland Paris. Disneyland Paris is an entertainment resort in Chessy, France, about 20 miles east of Paris. It has two theme parks, a resort, and seven hotels. Disneyland Paris tickets are among the most affordable for families looking to experience Walt Disney Studios Park or Disneyland Park in France.

Disneyland Paris is open to guests from all over the world. All Cast Members speak English. As of this year, ticket prices start at $66 per person and go up to $154. The price depends on the visit’s day, the ticket type, and the vacation package. In high season, the price for an adult ticket to one Disney park can reach €99 ($106.50). Child tickets start at €57 ($61.32) and can go up to €91 ($97.89).
Some of the most popular attractions inside this Disney Park are Pirates of the Caribbean, Big Thunder Mountain, “it’s a small world”, Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast, Ratatouille: The Adventure, and many more. One of the more recently newer attractions is a musical based on your favorite Pixar characters. The attraction was closed down for a short time but is making a return!
Poster for the new Pixar show "TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure" debuting at Disneyland Paris
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure is a 30-minute show. It’s an immersive experience that combines Pixar characters, live music, and musical theater. The show occurs five times daily in the Studio Theater in Production Courtyard. 

According to the official Disneyland Paris website, the musical is set to return to the Disney Resort on December 16 after taking more than a month off due to a scheduled break. The DLP Report, an X account that gives updates on the French Disney park, posted a tweet with some updates regarding the reasoning behind the planned break:

Walls are down at Studio Theater ahead of the return of “TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure” on Dec 16 (you can also reserve your seat now). Another section of the fancy new Production Courtyard pavement was also revealed in the process, except in the middle.

A couple enjoying some fireworks at Disneyland Park inside of Disneyland Paris.
Credit: Disneyland Paris

Those looking for more information on this Pixar experience at this European Disney Resort can access more information on the website. Here’s some official statement from the site:

Don’t miss this original, immersive new production at Walt Disney Studios Park that will take you on a journey through the wonderful worlds of Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo and many others.

Are you thrilled about the Disneyland Paris Pixar attraction finally returning after taking over a month-long break? 

