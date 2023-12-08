Walls Come Down at Disney Park as Beloved Pixar Attraction Returns

Walls are down, and the anticipation is growing as guests await the triumphant return of a Pixar attraction closed down for a short time at Disneyland Paris, a one-of-a-kind European Disney Resort.

Which Disney Resort Is This Article Talking About? Some Quick Information on Disneyland Paris

For those unaware, there’s more to Disney Parks than just Disney World and Disneyland here in the United States. Over in France, folks can explore and experience Disneyland Paris. Disneyland Paris is an entertainment resort in Chessy, France, about 20 miles east of Paris. It has two theme parks, a resort, and seven hotels. Disneyland Paris tickets are among the most affordable for families looking to experience Walt Disney Studios Park or Disneyland Park in France.

Disneyland Paris is open to guests from all over the world. All Cast Members speak English. As of this year, ticket prices start at $66 per person and go up to $154. The price depends on the visit’s day, the ticket type, and the vacation package. In high season, the price for an adult ticket to one Disney park can reach €99 ($106.50). Child tickets start at €57 ($61.32) and can go up to €91 ($97.89).

Some of the most popular attractions inside this Disney Park are Pirates of the Caribbean , Big Thunder Mountain, “it’s a small world”, Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast, Ratatouille: The Adventure, and many more. One of the more recently newer attractions is a musical based on your favorite Pixar characters. The attraction was closed down for a short time but is making a return!