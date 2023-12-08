You Can Now Fly to Walt Disney World for Only $39

Imagine a Disney Southwest Airlines opportunity where you can legit fly to any destination like Walt Disney World for $39. Well, it’s real! But the low price does come with some rules and regulations. We’re here to give you all the information!

Related: Exclusive Leak Unveils Universal Orlando’s Answer to Disney’s Hyped Nighttime Shows

The Disney Southwest Merger We All Needed

Yes, with some exceptions, you can fly to Walt Disney World Resort for $39. Airlines occasionally unveil time-limited promotions allowing travelers to embark on budget-friendly journeys across the country, emphasizing popular destinations such as Disney World. Visit any Disney Park by flying with airlines like Southwest, where you can experience the Southwest companion pass and more. Flying Southwest can get you a rapid reward where you can gather points towards another trip. Orlando International Airport will get you to the worlds most magical celebration.

These limited-time deals serve as golden opportunities for savvy adventurers to seize affordable flights, unlocking the magic of travel without breaking the bank. Whether it’s a spontaneous weekend getaway or a meticulously planned family vacation, these promotions enable individuals to explore new horizons and create lasting memories. Keep an eye on these fleeting opportunities, as they can provide an accessible gateway to enchanting destinations, offering an affordable means to experience the wonder and excitement of places like Disney World.

Right now, Southwest Airlines just released an exclusive and limited-time deal for folks looking to travel to destinations like WDW.

Related: ‘Stranger Things’ Actor Refuses Return, Proving Another “Dead” Character’s Resurrection

What Are the Terms and Conditions?

According to the official Southwest Airlines website, from now through December 18 at 11:59 p.m. The website has the starting fare at $39, which goes up from there. The terms and conditions are as follows:

21-day advance purchase required.

Purchase from December 5 through December 18, 2023, 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

Continental U.S. travel is valid from January 3 through May 22, 2024. Travel to/from Hawaii, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and internationally, valid from January 9 through May 22, 2024.

Traveling the continental U.S. to international, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Hawaii blacked out from March 12 through March 27, 2024. Travel continental U.S. from global, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Hawaii blacked out January 16, February 27 through February 28, and March 19 through April 3, 2024.

Travel is valid on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Fares are valid on nonstop service where indicated; if not indicated, foods are good on a single connecting service.

Displayed prices include all U.S. and international government taxes and fees.

Points bookings do not include taxes, fees, and other government/airport charges of at least $5.60 per one-way flight.

Related: Netflix to Revive the Zack Snyder DC Universe

Seats and days are limited. Fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of the week and won’t be available on some flights operating during busy travel times and holidays.

Travel is available for one-way Wanna Get Away® fares.

Fares may be combined with other Southwest Airlines® combinable fares. If combined with other foods, the most restrictive fare rules apply.

Advertised fares may be available on other days of the week, but that’s not guaranteed.

Fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest Airlines if reservations are canceled at least 10 minutes before the scheduled departure. Failure to cancel before departure will result in forfeiture of the remaining funds on the reservation.

Any change in itinerary may increase the fare. Standby travel may require an upgrade depending on the food fare purchased and Rapid Rewards® tier status.

Fares are subject to change until ticketed.

Offer applies only to published, scheduled service.

Hurry and snag this deal up before it’s too late. Visit Disney World and see all the theme parks, including EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and Magic Kingdom. Your next magical Disney experience is only a click away!