Netflix to Revive the Zack Snyder DC Universe

Streaming giant Netflix has stepped forward and revealed its intention to revive the popular and highly-demanding Zack Snyder DC Universe.

What Happened to the Zack Snyder DC Universe?

Zack Snyder played a significant role in shaping the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) with his work on films like Man of Steel (2013) and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016). However, his vision for the DCEU faced challenges and changed. Zack Snyder was initially set to direct Justice League (2017), but due to a personal tragedy, he had to step away from the project during post-production. Joss Whedon was brought in to complete the film, leading to significant changes in tone and content. The resulting theatrical release of Justice League was met with mixed reviews.

Fans clamored for the release of the “Snyder Cut,” a version of the film that aligned more closely with Zack Snyder’s original vision. After years of campaigning, Warner Bros. announced the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021), which premiered on HBO Max in March 2021. The Snyder Cut received a more positive reception from both fans and critics.

Despite the positive response to the Snyder Cut, there were no immediate plans to continue Zack Snyder’s vision for the DCEU. Warner Bros. expressed a desire to explore different directions for its superhero films. But recently, it was announced that James Gunn, who worked on Marvel films such as Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), has taken the reigns at Warner Bros. and has revamped the entire DC lineup entirely.

Gunn replaced all the hero actors and actresses, including Henry Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, and Ezra Miller as The Flash. The only actor looking to return to reprise their role is Jason Mamoa as Aquaman. Momoa will be in 2023’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. But rumors are circulating that Momoa will be recast as a different DC Universe character, Lobo, the anti-hero. But those rumors have not been confirmed.

Now, with the Snyderverse killed off at Warner Bros., another major company is stepping up to the plate to attempt to revive the once-thought-dead DC Universe run by the famed Hollywood director Zack Snyder.

According to numerous movie and television news sources, Netflix is looking to revamp the killed-off Zack DC Universe. Netflix Head of Film Scott Stuber sat down with The Hollywood Reporter after it was discovered that Zack Snyder signed an exclusive deal with the streaming giant. Stuber mentioned the platform’s desire to continue the DC Universe, the “SynderVerse.”

Stuber did acknowledge that it is somewhat different and “tricky” to continue the DC Universe on Netflix under Snyder because Netflix does not own the rights. But Stuber did hint at the chance that the much beloved DC Universe under Snyder could be licensed to Netflix.

When commenting on the continuation of the SnyderVerse, Stuber had this to say:

Obviously we would like to license it at some point. We’d love to have it on so that fans can experience more Zack. The more Zack we have the better we are.

With the Aquaman sequel coming in a few weeks, it will be interesting to see where the DC Comics, including the next DCEU film, will go for James Gunn. Snyder has a new film released this month titled Rebel Moon – Part One: The Child of Fire which will be released on Netflix. You can watch the DC films on various streaming platforms, including several animated series. You can read the entire article from The Hollywood Reporter by clicking here.

How would you react to the news of Netflix moving forward with the revamp of the SnyderVerse?