‘Justice League’ Out – ‘Flash’ Director Confirms Cameos Cut

Ezra Miller as The Flash

These The Flash (2023) cameos would have changed everything…

Ezra Miller as Barry Allen in The Flash (2023)
Fans already know that they can expect to see quite a bit with the next DC movie, The Flash. Initial reactions have been extremely positive; Michael Keaton is back as Batman/Bruce Wayne and the pieces seem to be falling into place for DC Studios to wipe the slate clean for the new DC Universe…

Michael Keaton as Batman
Of course, wiping the slate clean means saying goodbye to a few familiar characters. DC Fans already know that Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller) will be going to an alternate universe without metahumans, but they also know that somehow, both Ben Affleck’s Batman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman will be making an appearance.

Ezra Miller and Sasha Calle in 'The Flash' (2023)
There are also a handful of other rumored cameos, and with films like Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) to compete with, James Gunn and Peter Safran have their work cut out for them to make these cameos meaningful. From the promotional material that has already been released, it seems like Keaton’s contribution will be more than significant, but what about the others?

Michael Keaton as Batman, looking at the Bat Signal from 'Batman' (1989)
While it’s likely that some will be for fan service, there are bound to be other cameos that propel the plot and, subsequently, the new DC Universe forward. That being said, there may be fewer cameos than fans initially thought, according to Flash director Andy Muschietti. The Direct reported on recent comments by Muschetti in which the director disclosed a number of key appearances that would have rocked the movie, which have since been removed.

The Flash (Ezra Miller) in shock at what he is seeing
Among these cameos would have been a veritable throwback Justice League including Lynda Carter’s Wonder Woman, Marlon Brando’s Jor-El from Superman 1978, as well as a handful of 1960s Batman villains. What is interesting, however, is that while Muschetti mentioned these characters specifically not appearing, he didn’t include Christopher Reeve’s Superman or Adam West’s Batman. Could they be making appearances?

Superman 1978
With the Multiverse, anything could really happen, and fans are bound to find out when The Flash comes to theaters on June 16, 2023. The movie stars Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Michael Shannon as General Zod, with Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman. The movie is expected to follow Allen (Miller) as he travels through time to stop the murder of his mother, thereby trapping him in an alternate universe without metahumans.

