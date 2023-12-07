Trademark Infringement and Prostitution Among Rumored Causes Behind Universal Parks Ban

Allegations of trademark infringement, prostitution, and bribery are among the reasons why a specific Universal parks ban was immediately put into effect.

What Universal Parks Ban Are We Talking About?

Universally Crafted, a highly acclaimed crafting community on Facebook, recently issued a notice to its extensive membership, consisting of individuals who enjoy leaving small gifts and crafts throughout the parks for others to discover, keep, or trade. All members must adhere to specific guidelines, which include refraining from placing items in queues, on rides, or in any restricted areas. Smoking areas were used to hide gifts and crafts throughout Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. Diagon Alley was also used a lot amongst members of the group.

A message was sent to all Facebook group members, letting them know that all trading, placing, and craft-making would need to stop immediately. Per the official statement from the Facebook page:

ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO OUR GROUPS IS TO BE STOPPED IMMEDIATELY. DO NOT MINCE WORDS AND TRY TO BYPASS RULES, FIND LOOPHOLES, ETC. IT ALL NEEDS TO STOP NOW.

At this time, Universal has not indicated why this ban was put into effect so rapidly without any objective reasoning until now. According to a Universal guest and someone active in the Facebook group, some unprofessional, highly inappropriate, and even illegal things were allegedly happening.

Please be advised that the narrative presented in this article is derived from an individual’s personal experience as a guest at Universal Parks. It is essential to recognize that each guest encounter is distinct, and this article may not necessarily reflect Inside the Magic’s perspective or stance regarding Universal Park operations.

A Universal guest who alleges to be a part of the Universally Crafted Facebook group mentioned some pretty shocking allegations about the reasoning behind why the group has been banned from participating in activities such as gift hiding, craft placing, and more.

It is rumored that there was trademark infringement, bribery, and potential prostitution going on within this Facebook Universal group. The guest alleged in their statement the following information:

Stories are circling regarding Universally Crafted and their immediate ban in the parks. It’s no suprise they were warned about their activity within Universal Studios Orlando. I heard from a few TMs that there were other things going on like charging for autographs in the parks on hand made items. Tumblers and other UOAP merch being printed and sold regardless of trademark. Universally Crafted chose to use its platform to play God in the parks. Paying off TMs for ride access and float access. I’ve heard stories about cheating wives and prostitution going on within the group as well. It’s a clear example of some Facebook groups getting too big. The owners of the group openly welcomed trademark infringement and in fact had their own t-shirt business using UOAP images.

The above allegations are severe and should be taken with a grain of salt as nothing has been confirmed by the Universally Crafted Facebook group or the Universal Parks. Other guests did comment on the person’s above remarks, leaning towards believing the allegations and adding their understanding of the situation.

One guest said, “Apparently, some group that didn’t get attention as kids go around giving out free items that are usually junk/dollar tree kind of sh**, and annoying people just trying to enjoy their vacations by bothering them so they can feel like they’re doing good in the world.”

Individuals from Facebook were questioned after the gifts left throughout the Universal Parks were more personal than usual, allowing guests to question the true intentions of those leaving them behind. The group actively left small gifts throughout the park during Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida. The Wizarding World was another popular location among those within the group.

It’s essential to approach any situation discerningly and withhold judgment until all the facts emerge. Relying solely on unverified allegations can lead to misinformation. Let’s prioritize accuracy and await the truth before concluding. You can read the full Reddit post by clicking here.

What are your thoughts on the allegations concerning this Universal Facebook group?