Universal Guest Recalls Forceful Assault, Physical Violence at Parks

A guest was physically assaulted while visiting the Universal Parks and recalled the moment along with a fight they witnessed where security and team members had to get involved.

Before we get into the abovementioned story, here’s the latest news on Universal Parks in Florida. Epic Universe is set to open in 2025, and two new Universal Resort hotels are almost done, as the theme park giant announced the official opening date for their latest hotels, Stella Nova and Terra Luna, yesterday. Both hotels are Loews Hotels owned but are in a partnership with Universal Orlando Resort.

Both hotels have a starting rate of around $110 per night while reaching a high price of $300 for special events and evenings like Holidays and more. Universal announced the name and themed lands coming to Frisco, Texas, in 2026, along with the news of these new Orlando hotels.

The new Universal Resort, dubbed Universal Kids Resort, is a theme park that will be Universal’s first park designed for families with young children. It will be located in Frisco, Texas, just outside Dallas. The park will open in 2026 and will be nearly 100 acres. The park will have six-themed lands, hundreds of hotel rooms, a pool within the Resort, and so much more.

The six-themed lands rumored to be coming to this new Resort will be Spongebob Squarepants land, Minions, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, Shrek and Puss in Boots, Gabby’s Dollhouse, and Trolls. With Epic Universe opening in 2025, this new Resort will cater to young families with children.

Over at Universal Studios Hollywood, a “whistleblower” team member stepped forward and revealed some shocking allegations that the theme park in California was not conducting business behind the scenes properly. The alleged team member claims that the new SUPER NINTENDO WORLD location lacked safety measures and acted unprofessionally.

With these new lands and new hotels opening up in Florida and Hollywood, more guests will be booking trips in the coming years, which means more interactions with these locations – and their guests. Sometimes, those interactions aren’t the best, especially if the exchange becomes an unwarranted or unwanted altercation. That’s what happened to one guest who was assaulted by another guest recently while visiting the Hollywood Universal Studios location.

Recently, a guest stepped forward and revealed the moment another guest physically assaulted them while they made their way to the SUPER NINTENDO WORLD land within the park. According to the guest, here is the entire story of what happened:

On 12/4, a male mid 40’s assaulted me because I accidentally stepped on his kicks when he bumped into me and jumped in front of me on the way to Nintendo. He legit turned around, mouthed off and stomped on my foot in front of his kid. I was in shock. He then told his kid I was “psycho” and how it was ok for him to pull that shit. WTF

The guest also discussed when they witnessed two other guests, older men, engage in a physical altercation as they made their way to a Minions attraction. Per the guest’s story:

On 12/3, two old men got into a fight while in line for the Minions ride. One dude was hauled off and staff and security mulled over taking the second guy away. They were yelling, cussing and threatening physical violence. It was wild to see that both were old af!

The guest was attempting to gather information on whether or not guests have become more aggressive throughout the parks as their vacation was littered with violent interactions, leading to these stories being brought forth. You can read the entire Reddit post here, where the guest revealed everything.

