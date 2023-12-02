Fans Praise Six Groundbreaking New Lands Rumored for Universal

Rumors of the six new lands coming to the next Universal Studios park have dropped – and if they’re accurate, fans are extremely excited about what’s to come.

The new Universal theme park heading to Frisco, Texas only just revealed its official name yesterday, but now we also have potential updates on the lands inside the park.

New lands coming to Universal Kids Resort

A speculative map created by Theme Park Stop and shared by @AliciaStella on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows a hub and spoke design to the park, with lands inspired by more child-oriented franchises than Universal’s other locations.

The rumored areas for Universal Kids Resort, being built now in Frisco, Texas.

One is inspired by Gabby’s Dollhouse, the Netflix series that focuses on Gabby and her cat friends – known as the Gabby Cats – as they embark upon adventures in her dollhouse.

The Trolls franchise inspires another land, which is sure to include attractions and experiences featuring characters such as Princess Poppy, Branch, and King Gristle Jr.

The next is thought to draw on the Shrek series and its spinoff Puss in Boots (2011). While there was previously Shrek attractions at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood, these have now been removed and replaced with Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast and DreamWorks Theatre Featuring Kung Fu Panda. Universal Studios Florida will receive a new Shrek location – thought to be Shrek’s swamp – with the opening of a new DreamWorks land in 2024.

Another land will potentially be inspired by Jurassic World (2015). While the films aren’t strictly for children, this area would be Camp Cretaceous and similar to the children’s attractions featured in Camp Jurassic at Islands of Adventure, such as Pteradon Flyers.

Spongebob Squarepants would be next, immersing guests in the world of Bikini Bottom. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that the concept art includes the infamous Krusty Krab. Lastly, the center of the park would be dedicated to Minions, the lovable yellow henchmen debuted in Despicable Me (2010).

Fan reactions to the new Universal Studios park

As the name suggests, Universal Kids Resort is very much aimed at the younger audience. Unlike Universal Orlando Resort, which relies heavily on its thrill offerings, this would be primarily be elementary school-aged children. However, that hasn’t stopped older theme park fans from sharing their excitement about some of the offerings.

It was The Krusty Krab that sparked the most conversation. X user @JPAdventurer wrote: “The amount of adults who are gonna vacation at a kids resort to eat at the Krusty Krab.”

Others shared their disappointment that their own local parks wouldn’t be receiving a Spongebob area. “WTF SpongeBob we need a full size land in Orlando yesterday,” wrote @LiamFromOrlando.

The Shrek area also seems to be popular, with fans pointing out the inclusion of the franchise’s iconic onion carriage.

Is that an onion carriage ride I see??

The general consensus seems to be that this concept art is better than the last look shared by Universal. “This honestly looks much more promising than the original concept art,” said @HelloMerio1. Or, as @MarleySwi73958 wrote, “Universal popping off!”

While there’s no confirmed opening date for Universal Kids Resort just yet, it’s thought to debut some time in 2026 – a year after Universal Orlando Resort opens its third theme park, Epic Universe.

