Universal Resort ‘Whistleblower’ Steps Forward on Shocking Allegations

A Universal Resort “whistleblower” has stepped forward with severe and shocking allegations detailing what happens behind the scenes.

The Universal Resort is not mentioned but does discuss what goes on behind the scenes of the new SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, which opened at Universal Studios Hollywood in California earlier this year.

Universal Studios Hollywood is a film studio and theme park in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles, California, USA. It is one of Hollywood’s oldest and most famous film studios and has a rich history in the entertainment industry.

But the theme park is also now home to the new SUPER NINTENDO WORLD. SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Hollywood is based on Nintendo’s video game franchises, especially the Mario franchise. The area results from a partnership between Nintendo and Universal Destinations & Experiences.

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD features:

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD is open every day from 8 a.m. –10 p.m. SUPER NINTENDO WORLD is also located at:

Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, Japan

Universal Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida (2025)

Less than a year after the new land was opened at Universal Studios Hollywood, a team member has attempted to step forward to reveal some shocking allegations about the construction that went on and what currently goes on behind the scenes.

Related: Disney Cruise Ship Makes Emergency Docking After Medical Evacuation

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Universal Parks guest experiences. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Universal Park operations.

A “whistleblower” has stepped forward with allegations of construction violations and conditions that should be reported to OSHA. According to a Reddit post on the r/universalstudios subreddit page, the original person who posted had their testimony deleted immediately after they attempted to disclose “what has been going on behind the scenes” inside SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Hollywood in California.

The OP claims that the story was going to “disturb you” but has since been deleted. However, people have commented on the post and have said the following, giving some sort of content clue into what the original post was about:

Have you reported any of the conditions to OSHA (Occupational Safety & Health Administration)? They’re the ones who handle health inspections and permits (for things like the elevator). You don’t need to be an employee to file a whistleblow statement (just check “Other” when asked for your position in the form; it’s multiple choice), and unlike the corporations, OSHA absolutely will step in and reinspect/revoke permits and such. That’s probably the better way to get your point across. I’ll leave the form link for you here. Good luck on your quest. – u/Spectrobits (MOD)

Related: New ‘Top Thrill’ Coaster Will Not Feature Seatbelt

The original person who posted then followed up on the above comment with their rebuttal, saying the following:

Believe me as much as I would love to ignore all of this, if I don’t no one will. I was humiliated by the money and the power for caring about the safety children especially my own, i had to leave it was that bad. This shit is personal. I don’t care for if opposing views they are futile.

Another person commented and mentioned the following:

My dude, if you’re that concerned go to the health department or like, actual media. Reddit ain’t the place for this, and your post has already been removed once

But once again, the original person who posted commented back and said this:

You don’t get it. These people are untouchable. It has to be made public end of story. If it were that simple this would have been over with 6 months ago yet here we are because it hasn’t.

Related: Disney World Loses Thousands on Failed Event

Allegations of safety and construction violations are serious, especially for a central theme park like Universal Destinations & Experiences. Contacting the proper authorities instead of posting to a social site would be the route to ensure the appropriate channel is being called upon to address the above information.

Inside The Magic has not seen any official report from Universal on these allegations but will follow this story closely and update this piece as soon as more information is available.