A New Universal Parks Ban Is Now in Effect to All Guests

A new Universal Parks ban is now in effect, keeping guests from engaging in certain activities throughout the theme parks.

Universal Parks News Over the Last Week

Before we get into the Resort-wide ban, here’s a quick rundown of what news is coming out of Universal Orlando Resort this week in case you missed it.

It’s Christmastime at the theme parks, which means Universal Orlando Resort is in full swing with its Holiday celebrations. One such is the famous Grinchmas at Seuss Landing inside Islands of Adventure. As of late, the line to meet the Grinch reached over four hours as guests crowded the area hoping to conduct a meet-n-greet with the famous character.

Guests demand answers following a dramatic evacuation from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Diagon Alley is located inside Universal Studios Florida, where we find Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts indoor attraction. The attraction suffered a bizarre and dramatic evacuation, leaving guests dumbfounded about what was happening.

In a shocking turn of events, Universal poked some good-hearted fun towards Disneyland following an incident where a Disney guest stripped naked and made their way through “it’s a small world” attraction where guests, primarily children and family, witnessed the drunk and deranged guest parade naked. The Universal Orlando Resort X social media platform sent out a hilarious tweet poking some fun at the incident.

Besides these news pieces, some rather unfortunate information to recently come out of the theme park is a new Resort-wide ban that went into effect immediately following a mysterious incident.

New Ban to Begin Immediately

According to multiple reports throughout social media, guests who participate in leaving gifts, like bracelets or crafts, around the resort can no longer engage in this behavior as a new ban is now in effect throughout the parks.

Wow… @UniversalORL this is… um… a lot. As the kids would say, "Brooo, you doin' too much". 🤨 pic.twitter.com/MrgRJAhMyu — Coaster the Grinch Creature (@CoasterCreature) December 2, 2023

Wow… this is… um… a lot. As the kids would say, “Brooo, you doin’ too much”.

As you can read from the above tweet, a wildly popular craft Facebook page called Universally Crafted sent out a message to the thousands of members who place small gifts and crafts throughout the parks for people to find and either keep or trade with others. There are rules that all members must follow, including not placing anything within queues, rides, or any other restricted areas. Many folks were unhappy about the decision to ban this activity, effective immediately.

This is beyond disappointing news, we had a ton of fun at #HHN32 with our drops, having people reach out to us via DM and tell us that we made their night, we did around 200 drops and a few personal meetups/trades, and were hoping to do this again next year. Hopefully there's… pic.twitter.com/OW0LKq0JnL — Hallowed Out Horror (@Hallowed_Horror) December 1, 2023

This is beyond disappointing news, we had a ton of fun at #HHN32 with our drops, having people reach out to us via DM and tell us that we made their night, we did around 200 drops and a few personal meetups/trades, and were hoping to do this again next year. Hopefully there’s more to come of this situation, maybe can make an official statement to help us better understand this choice.

Per the official statement from the Facebook page:

ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO OUR GROUPS IS TO BE STOPPED IMMEDIATELY. DO NOT MINCE WORDS AND TRY TO BYPASS RULES, FIND LOOPHOLES, ETC. IT ALL NEEDS TO STOP NOW.

Facebook has indicated no real reason why this activity can no longer be conducted throughout the parks. Universal has also not released an official statement on the matter.

