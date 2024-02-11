Disney Demolishes Giant Theme Park Landmark After 28 Years

Disneyland Paris is going through a lot of change, and now, another construction project is being added to the list, removing an iconic structure that has been in the park since 1996, becoming a notable landmark for all guests.

If you have ever been to Disneyland Paris, there are a few things that certainly stand out. Inside of Disneyland Paris park, Sleeping Beauty Castle is the eye-catcher that ever guest wants a photo in front of. Walt Disney Studios Park has its giant water tower and Studio 1 gates that guests can see right as they enter the park. At Disney Village, the shopping, dining, and entertainment district of Disneyland Paris, one of the biggest structures that hook guests is the Planet Hollywood dome, which holds a dining location inside.

Planet Hollywood’s relationship with Disney dates back to the opening of the first Planet Hollywood restaurant in 1991 at the Disney Springs entertainment complex (formerly known as Downtown Disney) in Walt Disney World Resort, Florida.

The restaurant quickly became a popular dining destination for visitors to the theme park, offering a unique dining experience themed around Hollywood movies and celebrities. Over the years, Planet Hollywood has continued to maintain a presence in Disney properties, with additional locations opening in various Disney resorts and entertainment districts around the world, including the 1996 location in Disneyland Paris.

Now, however, Planet Hollywood will no longer exist.

Disneyland Paris reporters ED92 (@ED92Magic) shared photos of Planet Hollywood, which is now surrounded by construction walls, and ready to come down.

It’s time to say goodbye to the iconic Planet Hollywood globe 🌍

At the moment, it has not been confirmed as to what will be taking over Planet Hollywood, all that we know is that the restaurant is being removed. The larger-than-life location certainly brought a sense of life and excitement to the Disney Village area, matching the environments that guests would see when they enter the theme parks. That being said, Planet Hollywood does not have a distinctive Disney theme to it, aside from costumes from some films being on display.

Disneyland Paris is undergoing some other grand changes right now, as well.

The Disneyland Hotel has finally reopened, bringing back the proper entrance into Disneyland Paris. At the moment, the hotel is for guests only, with visitor passes being offered for guests when the hotel is not at capacity. The hotel has rooms themed to Tangled, Frozen, Sleeping Beauty, Beauty and the Beast, and more. This will mesh nicely with the ongoing expansion in Walt Disney Studios Park, with Arendelle: World of Frozen joining the theme park, including a Tangled attraction as well.

Originally, the area was also meant to expand into a larger Toy Story Playland as well as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, but neither of those projects are being talked about at anymore.

Speaking of Walt Disney Studios Park, Studio 1, the main entrance to the theme park will be shutting down for a full year in April, as the area undergoes a massive refurbishment. While this will be good for the long-term effects in the park, during its closure, guests will have limited quick service and merchandise options in the park, as all of the internal locations inside Studio 1 will close.

At Disneyland Paris park, just yesterday we saw the rainy debut of A Million Splashes of Color, a colorful, musical experience in a new, energy packed daytime show celebrating the animated films from both Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios, with a host of characters and 30 dancers. The new Electrical Sky Parade has also recently debuted, using drone technology to prelude the Disney Dreams! firework show with a spectacular pre-show. A new Sleeping Beauty Castle has also been controversially added to the base of the park’s entrance at the train station prior to the reveal of Main Street, U.S.A.

