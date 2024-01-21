New Disney Castle Debuts in Theme Park After 31 Years with Reported Error

If you have been to Disneyland Paris over the recent months, you likely noticed that from the moment you entered the park, there were construction walls up. While Disneyland Paris is under a lot of construction, the entrance to Disneyland Paris was a highly noticeable location, as it blocked the entranceway to the railroad, a popular photo spot.

Now, that location has been opened back up, just in time for the reopening of the Disneyland Paris Hotel, but a new castle has been revealed for the first time since the park opened in 1992!

At Disneyland Paris park, Sleeping Beauty Castle can be found at the end of Main Street, U.S.A., but now, it will be introduced far earlier in your journey into the theme park.

Disneyland Paris blogger DLP Report (@DLPReport) has shared the new plaque that sits in front of Main Street Station. As you can see in the photo, the castle points to the entrance of Disneyland Paris, with the same castle design that foreshadows what magic guests are about to experience.

The new plaque in front of Main Street Station has been unveiled. It is a Sleeping Beauty Castle design:

⚠️ The new plaque in front of Main Street Station has been unveiled. It is a Sleeping Beauty Castle design: pic.twitter.com/zgr5hB3hjs — DLP Report (@DLPReport) January 20, 2024

DLP Report even shared a pole to see if fans of the park like the new mural or if they do not love the addition to the park entrance. Overall, it seems that the vast majority of guests do like the new look, based on the poll.

Strong opinions on this new plaque! Do you: — DLP Report (@DLPReport) January 20, 2024

One fan, Kristof (@Kristofke_L) replied, “It’s nice to see they’re doing something new, but I have a feeling it does not fit the scene.” Another Disneyland Paris fan Erik (@ErikvA), noticed that the new castle location may ruin what is to come, for some, “I thought the idea was that the station has to hide the castle..”

Many stated that they did not think that the mural fit the location while also believing that it was beautiful.

Themountainking (@themountainkin1), a Disneyland Paris guest, pointed out that the appearance of the castle may be a little redundant in the location.

“Then the fact that there are 3 castles in the photo…We UNDERSTANDED that we were in Disneyland. It’s as if they took the guests for idiots “

Puis le fait qu’il y’a 3 chateaux sur la photo…On a COMPRIS qu’on était à Disneyland. C’est comme si ils prenaient les guests pour des idiots 🙄 pic.twitter.com/yyL5nx9wVu — Themountainking (@Themountainkin1) January 20, 2024

The same guest continued, “The art of subtlety and immersive narrative progression at Disneyland Paris is dead. It is a shame and an antithesis to the way the park was built. Having no clue of the castle is supposed to build anticipation. Then it’s UGLY!”

Adam Hotson (@APHAccountancy), another fan of the Mouse House, called attention to the same idea of the castle reveal being less if this mural is the first castle guests will really notice, “I just find it odd, the entire entrance is designed specifically so you can’t and don’t see the castle until you hit Main Street, and now you see this tacky castle picture immediately as you walk in. Looks like one of those crappy stickers you get with a kids magazine.”

Interestingly, the poll we shared earlier seems to barely match the online reflections and thoughts within the Disney community which are, for the most part, quite negative, with others stating that the design is ugly and not centered.

Others, like Disney fan Eurodisney Lounge (@ED_Lounge) shared, “It spoil the opening sequence of the park but at least it’s nicely done 🤷.

It spoil the opening sequence of the park but at least it's nicely done 🤷 pic.twitter.com/BoDVjsr6or — Eurodisney Lounge (@ED_Lounge) January 20, 2024

And Disneyland Paris Guest (@DLPGuestEN), Disneyland Paris bloggers, echoed a similar sentiment.

“This spoils the opening sequence of the Disneyland Park movie. The Disneyland Hotel and station were placed to hide the castle and build up suspense, now a major spoiler is printed on the floor.”

This spoils the opening sequence of the Disneyland Park movie. The Disneyland Hotel and station were placed to hide the castle and build up suspense, now a major spoiler is printed on the floor. https://t.co/b3E7wsFhVX — DisneylandParisGuest (@DLPGuestEN) January 20, 2024

While some are ok with the design itself, it appears that the biggest issue that fans are having with the placement is the location of it, as it ruins the story that will be told to each guest as they discover the magic and landmarks within the park.

This is an argument that Disney fans have seemed to have with Disney for a while, as Walt Disney World’s Haunted Mansion just introduced their version of the Hat Box Ghost, which has been placed before Madame Leota’s seance room, which is the point in the story that the guests should properly materialize. Fans of the ride and park were upset to hear of this placement, as it skewed the storyline, bringing one ghost to “life” before the story called for it.

While this construction may be over, Walt Disney Studios is just beginning when it comes to their changes. The park is demolishing what we knew as the park entrance and Studio 1 over a one-year refurbishment project, which will alter the guest experience dramatically, eliminating shops and dining options. Additionally, the Kingdom of Arendelle and the new Frozen expansion are also under construction.

With our new Disneyland Paris castle also comes some new shows! Disney Symphony of Colors and the new drone show Disney Electrical Sky Parade have also just recently debuted, emphasizing what Walt would call the “weenie” of the park.

Are you a fan of this new mural? Do you think it ruins the surprise of the castle on Main Street, U.S.A.?