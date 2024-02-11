Strict Capacity Limits Immediately Return to Disney, Guests Now Refused Entry

It looks like Disney is moving backwards, with capacity limits returning in full force in Disneyland Paris when it comes to entering the new Disneyland Hotel, which just reopened from its massive refurbishment.

For those who have never been to Disney since the pandemic, the idea of a capacity limit is likely foreign to you. That being said, after the pandemic shut down the parks worldwide, each park had to make changes upon their reopening. While the way Walt Disney World Resort operated was different than Tokyo Disney Resort, and so on, one thing was clear for all parks: capacity limits had to be established to ensure that social distancing would be allowed.

The way that Disney did this was with park pass reservations. Now, guests were not just buying a ticket to the Disney parks, but they would have to have a reservation for the theme park they wanted to visit on a select day. When capacity limits were reached, no other guests would be allowed to enter.

While we are past the major effects of the pandemic, capacity issues still linger at the Disney parks. Take this weekend, for example, all Walt Disney World Resort parks were “at capacity”. While ticket purchasers could purchase a date-based ticket and enter the park of their choice, Annual Passholders are still required to make a park pass reservation on most days and would not be able to over this Super Bowl weekend. The only option would be to enter one of the parks after 2:00 p.m.

As we mentioned, its been just days since the Disneyland Hotel in Disneyland Paris has opened, and as of February 10, 2024, the hotel finally began allowing guests who were not staying at the hotel, entry to see it. Considering the hotel acts as the entrance to Disneyland Paris, it certainly is a spot on Disney property that guests want to check out, but until yesterday, the majority were not allowed to.

Now, Disneyland Paris blogger DLP Report (@DLPReport) has shared that when guests enter, they will be given a visitor card, which there are only a certain limit of. When the hotel runs out of cards, they will stop letting outside guests in until one leaving returns their card. This has been a shock to many, as the hotel was meant to be open to all guests as of January 25.

Disneyland Paris Guest (@DLPGuestEN), reporters on the Euro Disney park, shared a photo of the queue yesterday, waiting to collect their card to enter.

The queue to visit the Disneyland Hotel today. (Green barriers were only for Hotel Extra Magic Time.)

Disneyland Paris is undergoing an extraordinary transformation, enriching its iconic park features and beloved attractions while introducing captivating experiences like the recently debuted Marvel Avengers Campus and the upcoming Frozen-themed land at Walt Disney Studios Park. Inside the newly renovated flagship hotel, guests of all ages will be greeted by a regal host, indulge in character-filled breakfasts, and retire to one of the 487 rooms and suites adorned with interiors inspired by the opulent libraries of renowned French castles.

The hotel offers five distinct room designs, each dedicated to beloved Disney princesses from Cinderella to Rapunzel, along with two exclusive suites—the enchanting Princely Beauty and the Beast-themed suite, and the majestic Royal Frozen-inspired Ice Palace. These luxurious accommodations cater to guests seeking an indulgent experience, with the Royal Suite commanding an impressive price tag of £9,000 per night. Additionally, the hotel introduces two new dining options: La Table de Lumiere and Royal Banquet, further enhancing the magical atmosphere for visitors.

The president of Disneyland Paris, Natacha Rafalski, said in a statement: “The reopening of Disneyland Hotel marks a new milestone in the transformation of Disneyland Paris, extending our legacy as a leader in the European tourism industry with a unique blend of storytelling and service excellence, not to mention our exceptional capacity to welcome families.

“We are thrilled to unveil this a one-of-a-kind five-star property celebrating beloved Disney royalty, which represents one of the most immersive hotels in Europe today.”

Right now, Walt Disney Studios Park is prepping to undergo a massive transformation, with Studio 1 shutting down for a year for refurbishment. As this is the way for guests to enter the park, many changes are expected to be revealed in 2025.

Do you think that the capacity limits are too strict at the Disneyland Hotel?