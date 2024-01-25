Disney Refuses Early Entry to Hotel Guests After Paying Thousands, Warning Issued

Today is a big day for Disneyland Paris, as the Disneyland hotel is finally opening after its lengthy refurbishment.

Guests staying at the hotel did receive a particular warning this morning, which was served to them due to the media that was in the hotel early this morning.

When guests visit Disneyland Paris, the first thing they will see is the grand Disneyland Hotel, while Disneyland Paris has quite a few hotels to choose from, the Disneyland Hotel is their flagship resort with the most luxury to offer, and it is also connected to the entranceway of Disneyland Paris, leaving their guests steps from the magic. All guests have to actually enter through an archway under the resort, so everyone who comes to the Euro Disney park will see the hotel.

The entirely reimagined hotel draws inspiration from Disney’s enchanting royal tales, including beloved stories like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Sword in the Stone, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Princess and the Frog, Tangled, Frozen, Moana, and Raya and the Last Dragon.

Within the resort, you’ll find 16 Signature Suites, each uniquely designed to evoke the essence of Disney classics such as Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, Tangled, Beauty and the Beast, and Frozen. These suites feature distinctive elements like Aurora’s mesmerizing color-changing dress, a radiant Sundrop flower, and the iconic Ice Castle of Queen Elsa.

The grand lobby draws inspiration from renowned European castles, seamlessly blending materials with hints of ivory and gold. The ambience is further enhanced by unique lighting, sounds, and scents that evolve with the changing time of day. At the heart of the lobby is a magnificent chandelier crafted from Bohemian crystal, symbolizing the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle of the park.

Today, when guests arrived, they were given specific instructions on where to park.

Disney blogger and reporter DLP Report (@DLPReport) shared with guests which read:

If you arrive before 8:30 a.m., we invite you to park, you car in the visitor car park. To have access to your tickets, please complete the mobile check-in. If you arrive after 8:30 a.m., we invite you to park your car in the Disneyland Hotel car park. Afterwards you can check in at the Disneyland Hotel reception and collect your Magic Pass.

A notice handed out to Guests arriving at the Disneyland Hotel pic.twitter.com/ilGyRQQBgU — DLP Report (@DLPReport) January 25, 2024

One Disney fan replied, “Destination Premium. But please don’t disturb the media, pesky paying guest.” In this case, it seems that the early bird did not get the worm for Disneyland Hotel guests, as they were asked to stay out of the hotel and do everything on their phones. Considering the hotel can cost thousands each night, and many guests staying today are doing so to be a part of the grand reveal, arriving a little later would have given them a better experience.

DLP report has been sharing the opening day festivities at the hotel, including the greeters that were promised during refurbishment announcements.

✨The legendary Disneyland Hotel stairs, and the Royal Greeters!

✨The legendary Disneyland Hotel stairs, and the Royal Greeters! pic.twitter.com/CmmjjQ7xD9 — DLP Report (@DLPReport) January 25, 2024

Below, we can see that the very first guest who entered the hotel was with Make A Wish, getting a glimpse of the grand lobby!

Video: The very first guest entering the Disneyland Hotel this morning. Marie was welcomed by all cast members and Mickey thanks to Make A Wish

✨ Video: The very first guest entering the Disneyland Hotel this morning. Marie was welcomed by all cast members and Mickey thanks to Make A Wish pic.twitter.com/2ZfVGlz1e1 — DLP Report (@DLPReport) January 25, 2024

Speaking of the lobby, the upstairs section is stunning in its height, royal blue ceiling, and carriage-looking center.

✨ The new design for the upstairs lobby at the Disneyland Hotel

✨ The new design for the upstairs lobby at the Disneyland Hotel pic.twitter.com/8CN2MYV0um — DLP Report (@DLPReport) January 25, 2024

Here we can see the official lobby, with the gorgeous crystal chandelier that Disney teased days before the grand reopening.

After almost 4 years of closure it’s great to see this lobby full of activity again!

✨ After almost 4 years of closure it’s great to see this lobby full of activity again! pic.twitter.com/oaGZDyv7fA — DLP Report (@DLPReport) January 25, 2024

There have been multiple performers, as well as characters like Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse, Cinderella, and more at the hotel today, greeting guests.

Video: Mickey welcomes Guests to re-imagined Disneyland Hotel – now open!

📍Video: Mickey welcomes Guests to re-imagined Disneyland Hotel – now open! pic.twitter.com/UA9LLrBrX5 — DLP Report (@DLPReport) January 25, 2024

After nearly four years, guests visiting Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney Studios Resort will finally be able to enter and stay at the hotel once more. Additionally, the construction walls that were up just outside the park entrance to Disneyland, right after you exit the hotel and in front of the train station are now removed, making Disneyland Paris feel a lot more open, welcoming, and inviting.

If you are looking to stay on property when you visit, Disneyland Paris offers a diverse selection of eight on-site hotels, each providing a unique and themed experience. The luxurious Disneyland Hotel welcomes guests at the entrance of Disneyland Park, offering a premium stay. Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel is a recently transformed accommodation inspired by Marvel superheroes. For a nautical touch, Disney’s Newport Bay Club is situated near Lake Disney, while Disney’s Sequoia Lodge offers a cozy atmosphere inspired by American national parks. Those seeking a Wild West experience can choose Disney’s Hotel Cheyenne, while Disney’s Hotel Santa Fe embraces a theme inspired by the American Southwest and Route 66. For a rustic retreat, Disney’s Davy Crockett Ranch provides cabins nestled in a wilderness setting. Additionally, Villages Nature Paris, located near Disneyland Paris, offers a nature-themed resort with various accommodations and eco-friendly activities.

What do you think of the newly remodeled Disneyland Hotel?