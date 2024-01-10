Disney Hotel Tax Increases by 200%, Guests Now Stuck Paying Hundreds at Check-In

Visiting Disneyland Paris is about to become even more expensive thanks to a new tax law being passed for the Olympics.

Taking any Disney vacation, whether you are planning on visiting Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, or one of their international parks like Disneyland Paris, you certainly know that things are not going to be cheap. Disney hotels are typically quite costly, as are park tickets, food in the theme parks, and merchandise.

Now, to know that costs are about to jump up in France thanks to the Olympics in Paris, which begins this summer on July 26, 2024, visiting Disneyland Paris will be even more costly.

ED92 (@ed92magic) took to Twitter to share the news, stating that these new resident taxes will be applied to all Disneyland hotels, and that the new tax law is already in place and active.

[TAX] 🚨 The travel tax has been increased massively in the run up to the Olympics! All hotels in the Île-de-France region are affected by this significant increase. As of January 1, 2024, the resident tax (per night) will be broken down as follows: – 5 star hotels, such as Disneyland Hotel, is €10.73 per person (instead of €3.76),

– 4-star hotels, such as New York Marvel Hotel and NewPort Bay Club Hotel, are €8.13 (instead of €2.88),

– 3-star hotels, such as Sequoia Lodge and Cheyenne, is €5.20 (instead of €1.88),

– 2-star hotels, such as Hotel Santa Fe, cost €3.25 (instead of €1.13). Keep this in mind when budgeting your stay at Disneyland Paris

The above prices, which are all listed in euros, are per person, per day, so a family of four visiting Disneyland Paris and staying at Disneyland Hotel would have to add $45.00+ per night due to these new taxes.

Many seemed to be quite shocked at the news, wondering if this tax would affect them if they previously booked their vacation before the new tax law came into existence. Kevin Hollingworth (@kevster1983) asked, “What if I’ve already booked (we come in February)??” and the answer is that Kevin will have to pay the fees upon check-in at the resort. For those staying with a family at a more costly resort for a few days, that total will result in hundreds of dollars that many may not have calculated or expected.

At the moment, this new tax law that is being put into place will be in place throughout the entire year of 2024, even though the Olympics will end on August 11, 2024.

Overall, it seems that a Paris vacation in 2024 will be more expensive, even outside of the Disney costs.

Skift spoke to Jason Susinski, director of product for Kensington Tours, who said, “For any hotel contracts that we’ve been able to renew, we’re seeing year-over-year increases starting at 20% in the weeks leading up to the Olympics.”

Some of Paris’s tourist attractions are also bumping up their prices. Starting January 15, the entrance fee to the Louvre will rise to about $24 (€22). According to the museum, that’s its first price increase in 8 years. Susinski said tour guides in Paris are also now charging more.

“We’re also seeing local guides increase the cost of their guiding services, in some cases as much as 20% over last year,” he said.

There is one “hotel” cost missing from the above list provided by ED92, and that is for guests staying in what is called a palace. This cost will be €14.95 ($16.38), a 199 percent increase compared to the 2023 rate of €5 ($5.48), as noted by Travel + Leisure.

At Disneyland Paris, things are also going through a lot of changes. While walking down Main Street, U.S.A. and staring at Sleeping Beauty Castle is still available, guests traveling to Walt Disney Studios Park will certainly undergo a lot of construction. Right now, a lot of the park already has construction walls as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Kingdom of Arendelle, which are being added in to make the park more expansive. Additionally, Studio 1, the main entrance to Walt Disney Studios, will be shut down in April 2024 for a full year.

Studio 1 has a lot of merchandise and quick service locations for Walt Disney Studios. Disney has already stated that guests should leave the park if they want more economical food options while visiting Walt Disney Studios Park, and look for a spot in the Disney Village, or park hop to Disneyland Paris park.

Do you think that the new tourist taxes being added to Disneyland Paris hotels is too costly?