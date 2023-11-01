Missing Walt Disney Revealed, Park Officially Removes Creator

Without Walt Disney, there truly is no Disney.

Walt once said, “Disneyland will never be completed. It will continue to grow as long as there is imagination left in the world.” Sadly, Walt is no longer around to see how his legacy has expanded, but if he were, he would certainly be thrilled to see his initial expectations for Disneyland come to life. Walt knew that Disney World was being developed with the Magic Kingdom, and had hopes for EPCOT, but had no idea that 25+ resorts would be coming along as well.

On top of that, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom came to fruition alongside two water parks: Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Disney’s Blizzard Beach. To add, Disney Springs is nearly its own “theme park” with tons of shopping and dining locations for guests to enjoy. Walt Disney World has become its own city, the size of San Francisco, and Walt’s dream did not stop there.

Disney parks began popping up worldwide, and now, we have Tokyo Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland, Shanghai Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris (aka Euro Disney).

Disneyland Paris was created under the helm of then-Disney CEO Micheal Eisner. Although detested by the French at first, Disneyland Paris is now one of the most popular tourist destinations in France. Not only can guests visit Disneyland Paris and see Sleeping Beauty Castle with La Tanière du Dragon living within it, but Walt Disney Studios as well.

Disneyland Paris Park is presently in the midst of construction efforts at its entrance and within the Disneyland Hotel. Several areas within the park are concealed by tarps or construction facades, and certain rides are temporarily closing for routine maintenance each month. To illustrate, Hyperspace Mountain and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will both be unavailable during specific periods in November.

Walt Disney Studios Park is the second of two theme parks established at Disneyland Paris in Marne-la-Vallée, France. At its inception, it was primarily dedicated to showcasing the world of show business, movie themes, production, and the behind-the-scenes aspects of the industry. However, during the 2010s, similar to its counterpart, Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World in Florida, it underwent a transformation away from the original studio backlot theme and embraced a new direction focused on creating attractions inspired by iconic Disney stories.

The park is symbolized by the Earffel Tower, a water tower featuring Mickey Mouse ears, akin to the one that was previously situated at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This design, in turn, drew inspiration from the water tower located at the Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank, California.

Recently, Walt Disney Studios Park has had both good and bad news. Firstly, the park is under major construction as a Frozen-themed land as well as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. This is great news for the future of the park, as it is currently quite small with mini Toy Story, Cars, Finding Nemo, and other Pixar theme sections.

The bad thing is that more of the park is closed off due to this, making it even smaller.

One of the more unique aspects of Walt Disney Studios Park is the fact that there is Studio 1 as the entrance. As we noted, the park is meant to be a production studio, and when you enter Studio 1, you are instantly transported into that world. It feels as if you are walking through multiple movie sets. This is where a majority of the quick service locations are located, as well as merchandise spots.

Recently, it was announced that Studio 1 would be closing for an entire year. The current construction is dominating a lot of the park, and now, will be affecting Studio 1 through to 2025. This means that a lot of those eateries and shopping areas will be closed. Disney has even warned guests with “smaller budgets” to eat outside the park as there are mostly table service locations in the park outside of Studio 1.

With the construction, we also saw the removal of the Partner’s Statue.

At the entrance of numerous Disney theme parks, you’ll find the partner statue, an ornate tribute to Walt Disney, the visionary behind it all. At Walt Disney Studios Park, this tradition is no exception. Nonetheless, Disney has decided to retire the partner statue at this park.

The statue is planned to be in a new spot one day when it returns, but for now, will be missing. When the news of the removal was announced, the area was covered by construction walls, now, is it open, and guests are able to see Walt’s removal.

DLP Report (@DLPReport) shared that the area that was once covered is now available for guests.

Walls are moving around as part of the ongoing remodelling project in Walt Disney Studios Park, with the space previously occupied by the Partners Statue now accessible and walls up around Animagique Theater.

🔧 Walls are moving around as part of the ongoing remodelling project in Walt Disney Studios Park, with the space previously occupied by the Partners Statue now accessible and walls up around Animagique Theater: pic.twitter.com/2tdfilMGDz — DLP Report (@DLPReport) October 31, 2023

While the Partner’s statue disappearance is only temporary, it is unfortunate that guests visiting over the next year will be unable to not only see a lot of the park, but also, one of the more iconic and historic statues that represent the history and start of the Disney parks.

Do you think it is worth seeing Walt Disney Studios Park next year with all of the closures?