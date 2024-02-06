Disney Hotel Starts Refusing Entry To Certain Guests, Policy Reportedly Inconsistent

Fresh off its grand opening, a newly-refreshed Disney hotel has introduced an inconsistent policy of who is (and isn’t) allowed to pass through its doors.

Last week, Disneyland Hotel – the flagship hotel of Disneyland Paris that sits above the theme park entrance – officially debuted its new, regal theme. After three years of refurbishment, it reopened with two new restaurants (La Table de Lumiere and Royal Banquet) as well as an array of luxurious, princess-inspired suites, and magical moments exclusive to the guests staying within its walls.

As with any Disney opening, dedicated fans have rushed to experience the new-and-improved Disneyland Hotel. However, doing so isn’t as simple as walking through the front door.

Unlike other Disney hotels, Disneyland Hotel has, since its opening, enforced a rule that only those staying at the hotel can visit. Its restaurants are also only bookable to those with a reservation.

While there has been talk about this changing after its grand opening ceremony, it seems that entering the hotel is still extremely complicated. According to DLP Report, some non-Disneyland Hotel guests have been allowed into the hotel while others have been turned away at the doors.

“The Disneyland Hotel is theoretically now open to all, but management reserves the right to only allow residents,” they wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “When we tried today, we were not allowed to enter. Sounds like it’s gonna be pretty random.”

For now, there’s no information as to what – whether that’s capacity, time, or personal discretion – decides whether a guest can or cannot enter the hotel.

One thing that is clear, is that non-hotel guests will not be able to dine at the hotel’s restaurants. At least, for the time being. A notice on each restaurant’s page of the Disneyland Paris website reads: “This restaurant is reserved exclusively for Guests staying at Disneyland Hotel. Don’t forget to book your table as soon as your stay is confirmed.”

It’s thought that these policies will only be temporary and will eventually be lifted. When this will happen, however, is open for debate. Until then, only guests with a confirmed reservation (which can cost upwards of $1,000 and as much as $2,1000 per night) will be able to enjoy Disneyland Hotel’s full amenities.

Other than Disneyland Hotel, another hotel reopened at a Disney resort with a fresh new look in the past week. Pixar Place Hotel – the animation-inspired replacement for Paradise Pier Hotel – officially opened its doors on January 30, offering guests direct views of Disney California Adventure Park and the rest of the Anaheim resort.

