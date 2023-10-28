Major Change Coming to Disney Hotel, Closure Inevitable

One Disney hotel is set to undergo a massive refurbishment in 2024.

Just like its theme parks, Disney’s hotels are renowned for immersing guests in fantastical settings. While some are based on concepts like a safari adventure (Animal Kingdom Lodge) or an elegant Victorian getaway (Grand Floridian), others draw directly from Disney IP, such as Disney’s Art of Animation Resort at Disney World and the Toy Story Hotel at Tokyo Disney Resort.

Walt Disney World Resort is home to the most hotels of any Disney property, boasting a whopping 29 options. However, in second place is Disneyland Paris, where guests can choose from seven themed locations.

The most exclusive of these hotels is, of course, the Disneyland Hotel. Sat above the entrance to Disneyland Park, this luxurious location has recently received a multi-year facelift and is set to reopen with a Disney Princess theme in January 2024.

For those who don’t feel like shelling out over $1,000 per night, Disneyland Paris is also home to Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel (inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe), Disney Newport Bay Club (which is essentially Paris’ own Disney’s Beach Club Resort), Disney Sequoia Lodge (themed like a rustic forest lodge), Disney Hotel Cheyenne (the perfect destination for cowboys and cowgirls alike), Disney Hotel Santa Fe (inspired by the world of Cars (2006) and New Mexico), and Disney Davy Crockett Ranch (a selection of cozy cabins in the forest).

Over the years, Disneyland Paris has attracted plenty of criticism for its hotels. Common complaints include dated, tired-looking rooms that don’t match the quality guests expect from a Disney hotel.

However, the resort has recently set out to change this reputation. As previously mentioned, the Disneyland Hotel is in the midst of a major renovation right now. Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel received its own from 2018 to 2021, while Disney Newport Bay Club underwent an upgrade in 2016.

Now, it seems like Disney has chosen its next project. According to DLP Report, architecture firm Whildorn has confirmed plans to renovate the 1000 rooms, two restaurants, the shop, and pool of Disney Sequoia Lodge.

While there’s currently no timeline for this renovation, it’s expected that it will kick off after the Disneyland Hotel reopens so as not to massively reduce the resort’s hotel room capacity. Unlike Walt Disney World, where hotels are typically renovated in ‘phases’ so as to not totally close the location, it’s thought that Disneyland Paris will close the entire hotel during this period.

The past two hotel renovations at Disneyland Paris have seen each location transform dramatically. Disney Hotel New York shifted its theme, embracing New York’s superheroes like Spider-Man and Doctor Strange as inspiration instead of Manhattan itself. Meanwhile, Disneyland Hotel has also gone down the IP route. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see whether Sequoia Lodge follows suit.

