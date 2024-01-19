Disney Now Offering Private Princess Meet and Greets (But Only if You Spend $1,000 a Night)

Disneyland Paris guests can now book private 15-minute meet-and-greets with a Disney Princess – but there’s one, very expensive condition.

Next week, Disneyland Paris will debut its newly-refurbished Disneyland Hotel. Closed since 2020, the resort’s flagship hotel has undergone a regal makeover and will reopen with a new Disney Princess theme on January 25, 2024.

Related: Pieces Torn off of Sleeping Beauty Castle

New royal additions include rooms inspired by the likes of Moana (2016), Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), and Frozen (2013), three new themed restaurants – the Royal Banquet, La Table de Lumière, and Fleur de Lys Bar – and exclusive experiences with some of Disney’s most beloved characters.

While there’ll reportedly be sporadic appearances from princes and princesses throughout the hotel, guests also have the opportunity to meet princesses in a private setting – a brand-new concept for a Disney theme park. Unlike typical character meet and greets with long lines and minimal face time, or character dining where characters try to cater to an entire room, this will see guests “hold court with royal Disney Characters in a truly magical one-on-one encounter.”

Related: Five Changes We Think Are Coming to Disney Parks in 2024

This new, alternative way of meeting Disney princesses can be booked directly through the Disneyland Paris app from seven days before arrival. Slots last for 15 minutes and run well into the evening.

“A Royal Encounter at The Disneyland Hotel”

✨ If you are a guest staying at the newly reimagined Disneyland Hotel you can now book a private meet and greet with true Disney royalty via the official park app 7 days before arrival. pic.twitter.com/ATa8L3irEA — PixieDust.be (@Pixiedust_be) January 18, 2024

Of course, this experience isn’t open to just anyone. “A Disney Royal Encounter” can only be enjoyed by guests staying at Disneyland Hotel – something that requires a reservation costing roughly $1,000 per night on average.

This joins a long list of experiences exclusive to those shelling out the big bucks. Parties with younger guests can take advantage of the Royal Kids Club, a free day care filled with “a treasure trove of interactive stories and creative workshops” for kids aged between four and 11-years-old.

Related: You’ve Been Lied to About Disney World Princesses

And while day guests and those staying at other onsite hotels such as Sequoia Lodge and Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel will be able to pay a visit to Disneyland Hotel during the day, it will be reserved for those actually staying at the hotel for dinner and beyond.

Do you plan on staying at the new-and-improved Disneyland Hotel? Let us know in the comments!