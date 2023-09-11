New Disneyland Hotel Releases Exclusive Preview Dates

The Disneyland Resort is no stranger to change as it has been in a constant flux of expansions and updates since the park opened on July 17, 1955. While attractions like Mission to Mars, SkyWay, the Mine Train, and Splash Mountain have gone extinct, classics like Space Mountain, Indiana Jones Adventure, and the entire land of ‘Star Wars’: Galaxy’s Edge have been welcomed additions. Another integration is set to arrive at the Resort, but this attraction will come with a pool and room service right next to the Disneyland Hotel.

The Villas at the Disneyland Hotel will immerse guests in the legacy of Disney characters through its mid-century modern-styled architecture. Each of the 340 rooms will have special design details that have drawn inspiration from several quintessential Disney movies within this new 12-story tower.

There will be a variety of accommodations for each guest. The Villas will provide something compact like the duo studios themed after The Jungle Book to mid-sized lodging where Deluxe studios can fit up to four guests in rooms based on Sleeping Beauty and The Princess and the Frog.

The most spacious offerings will be the multi-rooms, which feature iconic imagery from Fantasia and The Princess and the Frog as well. These rooms are a standout as they include full kitchens with stocked utensils, plates and cookware, as well as a washer and dryer set.

Disney’s last options are the lavish multilevel three-bedroom units that fit up to 12 guests or a fair princess and seven dwarf miners. This swanky Disney dwelling will have a communal living room, a full kitchen, a washer and dryer set, and a double-sided fireplace that connects to an outdoor patio. These rooms will be themed to Bambi, Frozen and Moana.

Another notable attraction will be its own separate pool area. This aquatic location will have rainbow-colored pergolas that will lead to a palette-shaped pool surrounded by cabanas. It will also include a poolside bar and cafeteria. The Villas will also have a second pool geared towards younger guests with a Steamboat Willie-themed pool area with the steamboat rising to the surface and the legendary black-and-white Mickey Mouse.

The preview night for The Villas at the Disneyland Hotel will be available from Friday, September 29, 2023 to Sunday, October 1, 2023. It will be a self-guided tour that will allow guests to tour the new hotel. There will also be light refreshments and entertainment during the hour-long experience.

Eligible guests must become Disney Vacation Club members who can register on the DVC website by September 14, 2023 at 8 AM, PST.