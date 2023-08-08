Mickey Mouse Hypnotizes Violent Child After Rage Attack

One of the best things about Walt Disney World is easily the Cast Members. Cast Members go out of their way to ensure that you as a Guest, are having a magical day, whether it is raining, in blazing heat, crowded, or not. With a smile on their face, Cast Members have the ability to help direct Guests around the Park, offer assistance, and answer any questions you may have.

At times, Cast Members may go out of their way to bring Guests a magic moment. Magic moments are not required from Cast Members but will come up from time to time, bringing a little extra pixie dust into a Guest’s day.

Magic moments can also come in the form of getting a free Mickey premium bar, having your PhotoPass photographer spend extra time with you, having a Cast Member joke around with your kids and offer some stickers, and so much more. Even if a Cast Member cannot offer something “free”, their energy and charisma can often create fun and memorable moments for you and your party.

That was the case for one special Mickey Mouse encounter at Walt Disney World Resort. When Guests visit Magic Kingdom, they have the chance to meet Mickey Mouse at Town Square Theater. This is the only location at Magic Kingdom where you can actually meet Mickey instead of just seeing him in the Festival of Fantasy parade or Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire in front of Cinderella Castle. Because of this, the waits can tend to be long, but in the end, you do get to meet the one and only Mickey Mouse!

At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, there is a similar location to meet Mickey Mouse, and it is even more coveted as Guests do not see him during the day very often, mostly just in the evening during Fantasmic! which is of course, a non-interactive show.

Recently, Disney fans were discussing things they have seen at Walt Disney World Resort that have stuck out to them, and one Guest recounted a time when an angry child viciously attacked Mickey Mouse to the point where the parents had to drag him away. When Mickey saw the child crying, he intervened and changed the course of the interaction to become one of the most magical things that the family, and anyone witnessing, would see all day.

The story reads:

We were at Hollywood somewhere waiting in a line to get pictures with Mickey. Even though we’re adults, we took our 70 year old mother that visit and she wanted a picture with all her kids with Mickey. As we’re waiting, there was a downs kid that was up ahead of us and it was his turn. He was so excited that when he got up to the Mickey character his excitement came out as punches. He started wailing on Mickey. The entire crowd gasped in horror as the person in the costume just tucked in and protected his face with his arms and just took it. The kid’s parents were mortified. They immediately jumped on the kid and started to contain him and were in the process of dragging him away as the kid then started crying. And this is the amazing part. The Mickey Cast Member, without SPEAKING A WORD, gently stopped the parents, started pantomiming that he was sad and hurt, which completely hypnotized the kid and drew him in. The kid stopped crying and went slowly over to Mickey. He then gently pet Mickey’s face like the kid is now completely trying to comfort Mickey, the CM in the costume then acted relieved and happy, and then they hugged a lot, and took their family pictures. The entire crowd of adults and children in line were transfixed. We were all crying when Mickey won the kid over, like we were watching the Fox and Hound or something. It felt like a scene from a movie. As the kid left holding both his parents hands the crowd clapped in joy. Which made that kid beam with more joy than you see in most children and SO MUCH relief on his parents face. I still can’t believe we all clapped like he had rescued Mickey. And to this day I am amazed that the CM that turned a bad situation into an amazing piece of theater all to make one kid happy and his parents happy WITHOUT SPEAKING A WORD. Truly amazing.

Here, we can see that the Cast Member decided to go above and beyond in order to make this child’s encounter with him a fantastic one. In the past, we have seen Guests attack the Disney characters in vicious ways; thankfully, this instance did not result in Mickey getting hurt. That being said, Guests should never engage in this type of behavior as certain instances can have you removed from the park.

If you ever encounter a magical moment with a Cast Member, you can say thanks!

In order to say thank you, Guests can leave Cast Compliments. Many Guests used to hop on Twitter and #CastCompliment, and then name the Cast Member and where they worked at Disney World, but another way to do this was at any Guest Services desk. Then, a feature was added into My Disney Experience where Cast Compliments could be made initially, a name could not be left, nor could any details about the interaction. Now, that feature has been upgraded to include this!

If you just search Cast Compliment on your My Disney Experience app, you will be able to see that there is now an option to add a Cast Member’s name! Learn more about this here.

Leaving a Cast Compliment for a Cast Member who helped make your day brighter will go a long way and is our way of giving back to Cast Members as Guests for all that they do. Since the pandemic, Cast Members have worked extra hard have often been understaffed, and especially during the earlier months, when ensuring that everything was constantly being sanitized, risking their health so that Disney could be a safe place for Guests to enjoy during such an unprecedented time. Allowing Disney to recognize a Cast Member for their hard work is always the best thing to do if you want to say thank you.

Have you ever had a magical moment at Disney World?

