Disney Axes Popular Experience Indefinitely, Ends in September

A popular Disney Princesses experience has been axed from one Disney Park, effective from September.

Princesses have long played an important part in the history of the Walt Disney Company. Not only did Walt Disney Animation choose a princess to kick off its 86-year history of cinematic excellence – shout out to Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) – but the Disney Princess franchise has since become a successful entity in its own right, spawning blockbusters such as Frozen (2013), Tangled (2010), and The Little Mermaid (1989).

When it comes to Disney’s theme parks, princesses are just as integral. Each Disney Resort across the world boasts a princess castle of some description, whether that’s Sleeping Beauty Castle in Disneyland or Enchanted Storybook Castle in Shanghai Disneyland – which is inspired by all of Disney’s iconic princesses.

Guests have long been able to meet their favorite princesses throughout the Parks. These meet and greets most commonly occur in each Resort’s Disneyland-style Park. For example, at Walt Disney World Resort, Guests can meet Cinderella and a different visiting princess each day at Princess Fairytale Hall in Magic Kingdom or sit down for a regal meal with a selection of princesses at Cinderella’s Royal Table.

At Disneyland Paris, the equivalent is Princess Pavillion in Fantasyland – or dining with Snow White, Aurora, and company at Auberge de Cendrillon.

Get ready for a royal meal in the company of the Disney Princesses in this majestic medieval banquet hall. Soaring stone archways, house flags and spectacular stained-glass windows provide a royal backdrop, as you perfect your taste for the finest in French cuisine. And remember, you’ll be holding court in the company of royalty, so young Guests are encouraged to dress for the occasion.

This offers a table service experience for Guests of all ages to enjoy personal meet and greets with their favorite Disney Princesses. Until recently, Guests could choose between breakfast, lunch, or dinner with the princesses. However, that’s all about to change.

Disneyland Paris is axing its breakfast with princesses option from September. According to DLP Report, the final date to enjoy a morning meal at the restaurant will be September 27, 2023.

This seems to be a relatively recent decision, as Guests have been able to book for September 28 and beyond until now. Those with bookings on or after this date will apparently be contacted by Disney. Breakfast was only recently introduced to Auberge de Cendrillon – which is notoriously expensive – with the first meal taking place on June 8, 2023. For now, there’s no update on whether this is a temporary change. Stay tuned for more updates.

Do you enjoy character dining at Disney? Let us know your favorite experience in the comments!