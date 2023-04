Walt Disney World Resort character performers bring on-screen heroes to life, making millions of Guests’ dreams come true each year. Before social media, “friends” of Walt Disney World Princesses and other characters seemed mysterious and elusive. Rumors flew about illicit affairs, dangerous behavior, and unusual policies.

The Internet has dark sides, but it has allowed former Disney Cast Members like Hunter (@hunterhaag on TikTok) to clear up rumors about her job. In a recent video, she debunked some widespread rumors about Walt Disney World Princesses:

First, salaries. “On Google, it says that Princesses make $60,000 a year,” Hunter laughed. “We ain’t making that.”

“There’s also a rumor that there’s an age limit, and that’s also not true,” she explained. “I was hired in when I was 23 years old, which is considered old. A lot of people do come… straight from high school… It really just depends, though, on you and your look.”

“We do have to go through a reapproval process every eight months… or every year,” Hunter said. “They would basically just make sure that you still look the part. You’re still, I guess, ‘young-looking’ enough, that your silhouette, your body shape, is still okay.”

Lastly, Hunter explained that many Walt Disney World Princesses don’t have singing, acting, or dancing experience or a particular education level.

“Of course, it can help, but it really just depends on your look,” she said. “You also do not need a college degree or theatre degree or anything of the sort in order to be a Disney Princess.”

