Disney Destruction Continues as Extinct Location Disappears

The destruction of an iconic Disney location continues, with the beloved building getting a complete makeover.

No matter what part of the world you’re on, a magical Disney vacation is just a road trip away. The Disney Parks and Resorts can be found in Noth America, Asia, and Europe, meaning Guests all across the globe have the chance to visit these magical places.

Each of these Resorts is special in its own way, with them featuring classic Disney attractions as well as one-of-a-kind experiences and adventures. This is true for the Disneyland Paris Resort, though this location has been taking notes from Disneyland in Anaheim, California, recently.

The most notable similarity between these two Disney Resorts is that they both contain Avengers Campus, a new Marvel-centric land.

Here Guests can live out their own Marvel adventures as they encounter some of the most iconic superheroes and villains in the MCU, like Spider-Man, Black Widow, Iron Man, Loki, Thor, and plenty more. However, new additions also mean closures and the European Disney Resort has faced quite a few recently.

The most notable closure in recent times involved Planet Hollywood.

Planet Hollywood is a legendary establishment, not just at the Disney Parks but the entire world. Planet Hollywood offers Guests a unique dining experience as they enjoy delicious meals surrounded by various entertainment references and memorabilia.

This location closed back in January, and Disney has been working on dismantling the restaurant ever since. As you can see, Disney is working on hard on transforming the space:

More of what was Planet Hollywood is disappearing ✨ pic.twitter.com/kFcPxLKv3Q — ED92 (@ED92Magic) April 11, 2023

We aren’t sure what will become of the space at Disney Village, though we’re always excited to see Disney flex its creative and constructive muscles.

The former site of Planet Hollywood was found at Disney Village, a shopping and dining destination similar to that of Downtown Disney at Disneyland or Disney Springs at Walt Disney World. Walt Disney World also features a Planet Hollywood location.

