Business Confirms It Will Be Closing Disney Location Next Year

At Disneyland Paris, lots of changes have been happening at both the Walt Disney Studios Park and the Disneyland Paris Park. The Resort has been celebrating its 30th anniversary. Walt Disney Studios recently welcomed its new version of Avengers Campus.

However, change sometimes means that things close and shut down for good. It is sad, but these closures usually are done to make way for something new and exciting.

A few months ago, it was revealed that a popular restaurant at the Resort would possibly be closing permanently. Now, we have confirmation that this is true.

Planet Hollywood is a legendary establishment, not just at the Disney Parks but the entire world. Planet Hollywood offers Guests a very unique dining experience as they enjoy delicious meals surrounded by various entertainment references and memorabilia.

Unfortunately, the restaurant will be closing at the Disneyland Paris Resort on January 7, 2023, meaning Guests do not have much time to visit the restaurant before it closes.

This was confirmed in the tweet linked below from ED92 (@ED92Magic):

🚨 an official message from Planet Hollywood at Disney Village ! pic.twitter.com/1W5b10lrIn — ED92 (@ED92Magic) September 27, 2022

More on the restaurant below:

Planet Hollywood: Star-Studded Scenery

Planet Hollywood and its two floors of Hollywood artefacts provides ample eye candy while you eat. Enter a neon world where movie magic comes to life and pulsating pop music is the soundtrack. Explore level after level of memorabilia from popular movies and TV shows and the stars who made them. You’ll see authentic costumes and props, creatures from aliens to King Kong and, of course, Disney characters. Stargaze, as you dine on traditional American cuisine under a planetarium-like night-time sky and rock out to continuous music videos playing on multiple screens. Then commemorate your trip to “Hollywood” with merchandise and movie-themed souvenirs.

