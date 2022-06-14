Disney Park Restaurant Permanently Closing Next Year

in Disneyland Paris

Credit: Disney

The Disney Parks are all filled with unforgettable experiences and are just waiting for you to visit and make memories that will last a lifetime. From incredible rides and attractions to delicious food and amazing merchandise, a trip to any of the numerous Disney Resorts will surely be a hit with anyone you bring along.

However, sometimes things must come to an end, no matter how loved they are.

Minnie Mouse and Sleeping Beauty Castle
Credit: Disney

Just today it was revealed that a popular Disney Park eatery would be closing. According to ED92 (@ED92Magic), Planet Hollywood at Disneyland Paris will permanently close on January 7, 2023.

Planet Hollywood offers Guests a very unique dining experience as they enjoy delicious meals surrounded by various entertainment references and memorabilia. More on the restaurant below:

Planet Hollywood: Star-Studded Scenery

Planet Hollywood and its two floors of Hollywood artefacts provides ample eye candy while you eat.

Enter a neon world where movie magic comes to life and pulsating pop music is the soundtrack. Explore level after level of memorabilia from popular movies and TV shows and the stars who made them. You’ll see authentic costumes and props, creatures from aliens to King Kong and, of course, Disney characters.

Stargaze, as you dine on traditional American cuisine under a planetarium-like night-time sky and rock out to continuous music videos playing on multiple screens. Then commemorate your trip to “Hollywood” with merchandise and movie-themed souvenirs.

Mickey Mouse at Disneyland Paris
Credit: Disney

At Disneyland Paris, a lot of celebrations are in full swing. We already covered one aspect of pride month 2022 with the introduction of gender-neutral bathrooms and now, another big change has come to the Park.

As stated on the official Disneyland Paris website, “Walt Disney Studios Park is THE place to celebrate diversity with family and friends! Magic fills the air, with live concerts, a colourful parade and attractions open ’til 2am. Get ready for the 2nd fabulous edition of Disneyland Paris Pride, brought to you in all the colours of the rainbow!”

Tower of Terror at Disneyland Paris
Credit: Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris is also currently celebrating its 30th anniversary, offering Guests so much magic across Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village. Despite new shows like Disney D-light, the new drone pre-show to the Disney Illuminations fireworks and character cavalcade such as Dream… and Shine Brighter! in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, perhaps the most enticing aspect of the three-decade celebration is the opening of Disney Parks’ second Avengers Campus.

At Disneyland Paris, lots of changes are coming to Walt Disney Studios and their Disneyland Park, with the 30th anniversary. Walt Disney Studios is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus, which will be the first new section to open in the Park.

Will you be visiting Disneyland Paris next year?

