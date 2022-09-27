Disney Cruise Line No Longer Requiring Vaccinations

In the past few months, we have seen so many different protocols change on the Disney Cruise Line. We recently reported that Disney Cruise Line loosened its COVID-19 health and safety requirements, effective September 2, 2022.

Now, another big change is coming to the Disney Cruise Line. Starting on October 14, Guests will no longer be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This will be applicable for sailings on the Disney Wonder, Dream, Fantasy and Wish sailings . Guests five years and up who are unvaccinated must test before sailing.

Guests under four years of age do not have to be tested.

Face coverings are optional for most Guests throughout our ships. We continue to strongly recommend unvaccinated guests wear a face covering in all indoor locations. In the US, face coverings are optional on motorcoach transportation and in the Disney Cruise Line Terminal but may be required in ports of call and cruise terminals outside of the US based on local government requirements.

For more on Disney Cruise Line COVID-19 safety, check below:

Health & Safety Measures