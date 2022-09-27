Disney Cruise Line No Longer Requiring Vaccinations

In the past few months, we have seen so many different protocols change on the Disney Cruise Line. We recently reported that Disney Cruise Line loosened its COVID-19 health and safety requirements, effective September 2, 2022.
Now, another big change is coming to the Disney Cruise Line. Starting on October 14, Guests will no longer be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This will be applicable for sailings on the Disney Wonder, Dream, Fantasy and Wish sailings . Guests five years and up who are unvaccinated must test before sailing.
Guests under four years of age do not have to be tested.
Face coverings are optional for most Guests throughout our ships. We continue to strongly recommend unvaccinated guests wear a face covering in all indoor locations. In the US, face coverings are optional on motorcoach transportation and in the Disney Cruise Line Terminal but may be required in ports of call and cruise terminals outside of the US based on local government requirements.
Health & Safety Measures
Considering guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health experts, we’re reducing Guest capacity aboard our ships, while incorporating additional health and safety-related measures, including:
Enhanced Cleaning
Building on our existing cleaning protocols, extra attention will be given to high-touch surfaces such as handrails, doorknobs, elevator buttons, youth spaces, dining rooms and inside staterooms and other common spaces.
Hand Sanitizers
Additional hand-sanitizing stations have been placed throughout the ship.
Face Coverings
Face coverings are not required for Guests outdoors while on board the ship and at designated locations on our private island, Disney Castaway Cay. Face coverings are optional in most indoor locations throughout the ship. We continue to strongly recommend unvaccinated guests wear a face covering in all indoor locations. Face coverings are required on motorcoach transportation and in the Disney Cruise Line Terminal and may be required in ports of call based on local government requirements.
