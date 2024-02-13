Guests Denied Entry to Significant Portion of Disneyland Park

Guests are being denied entry into a significant part of Disneyland Park.

Related: Disney Announces Opening Date for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

The Disneyland Paris Resort is perhaps one of Disney’s most magical resorts, featuring a stunning rendition of Sleeping Beauty Castle, as well as an impressive collection of rides and attractions. Unfortunately, guests are once again being blocked from entering the iconic Central Plaza, the main hub of Disneyland Park.

PixieDust.be (@Pixiedust_be) shared a photo of the blocked entrance to the plaza, revealing that during their three-day stint at the resort, Central Plaza was blocked off the entire time due to filming in the areas as well as bad weather.

Central Plaza is closed off (again) for regular guests. Being here for 3 days and didn’t even have the chance to see the 4 stages due to bad weather or closed plaza

Central Plaza is closed off (again) for regular guests. Being here for 3 days and didn’t even have the chance to see the 4 stages due to bad weather or closed plaza #disneylandparis pic.twitter.com/p7VvWP3iKd — PixieDust.be (@Pixiedust_be) February 12, 2024

The Disneyland Paris Resort has seen large amounts of rainfall recently. The effects of this rainfall can be seen in a video shared by Cave of Wonders (@CaveofWonders), with water absolutely covering the ground.



The Disneyland Paris Resort is currently undergoing significant changes all over, with new areas, destinations, and attractions on the horizon. Disneyland Paris recently wrapped up one of its most exciting projects earlier this year, finalizing the years-long refurbishment of the iconic Disneyland Hotel at the resort. This project encompassed a multitude of upgrades, most notably to the overall aesthetic of the hotel.

However, the changes to the resort extend to Disney Village, the resort’s answer to places like Downtown Disney at Disneyland and Disney Springs in Walt Disney World. In the last few weeks, multiple locations have permanently closed at the resort, like Cool Stop and Ben & Jerry’s. The legendary Planet Hollywood restaurant closed at the start of 2023, with crews starting to demolish the exterior portions of the building, including the iconic globe façade.

Have you ever been to Disneyland Paris?