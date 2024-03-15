Two Days of Popular Show Canceled at Disney Park (Potentially For Good Reason)

One Disney resort is temporarily pausing its popular Pixar musical next month

As per the Disneyland Paris operating schedule, “TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure” is set to take a two-day break on April 11 and April 12, 2024, meaning guests at Walt Disney Studios Park will need to look elsewhere for musical entertainment.

No reason has been given for the show’s closure. However, Disneyland Paris entertainment does routinely undergo breaks, sometimes without warning (such as the recent pause in Mandalorian and Grogu meet and greets next door in Discoveryland).

Notably, these dates fall on the park’s anniversary (April 12). A likely explanation may be that the character performers involved are required for an anniversary celebration parade or show, with April 11 reserved for rehearsal.

“TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure” first debuted in July 2023 at Walt Disney Studios’ Studio Theater and has been hailed as some of the best live entertainment on Disney property.

As the name suggests, it features characters from multiple Pixar projects — including Monsters, Inc. (2001), Toy Story (1995), Coco (2017), and Finding Nemo (2003) — and is described as a “thrilling and poetic story that will strike kids and adults chord alike.”

It previously won the award for Storytelling Innovation at the 2023 Blooloop Innovation Awards, to which Disney explained that the show’s success was down to “technology, creative lighting, multi-sensory effects and modern choreography with a live orchestra [which creates] a one-of-a-kind, original production.”

“TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure” is typically performed four times a day, with each showing lasting approximately 30 minutes. Performances will return to their usual schedule on April 13, 2024.

Another new show is set to debut at Walt Disney Studios Park this spring in the shape of “Alice and the Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland.” The live stunt show – which will utilize BMX bikes – replaces the long-closed Moteurs… Action!: Stunt Show Spectacular, which had its final show when Disneyland Paris closed for COVID-19 in March 2020.

