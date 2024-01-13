Disney Park To Debut Brand-New Interactive Show

One Disney park is currently undergoing a major refurbishment and renovation of its parks, and that includes its shows and entertainment offerings. Considered by fans to be the “forgotten Disney park,” Disneyland Paris seems to be on the up after a turbulent 30th anniversary last year.

However, the park is already deep into some heavy refurbishment work along with new park offerings, with the entrance at Walt Disney Studios Park set to undergo a retheme in the next few months and a brand new nightly show that just debuted, the “Disney Electrical Sky Parade.”

One new show expected to debate later this year will bring even more entertainment to the park with its unique offering—the guests will be able to participate and influence events throughout the show. The announcement was first made late last summer, but was recently reshared to X/Twitter by the DLP Report as a reminder of what guests can expect this spring.

The show will be inspired by the colorful and curious world of Alice in Wonderland. According to SortirParis, a Paris travel site, the “show will combine different disciplines, for a vibrant and dynamic musical performance,” which will allow guests “the unique opportunity to play a decisive role in the show, actively participating in the outcome of the adventure.”

Not much else is known just yet about the upcoming show, although it will be replacing the Moteurs…Action! Stunt Show Spectacular, which has been closed since the 2020 COVID pandemic. Rumors suggest the Alice in Wonderland show may include a BMX sequence, due to permits filed earlier last year for metal sets and technical rooms. Per the DLP Report post, the name of the show is “Alice & The Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland,” suggesting that guests will see appearances from both Alice and the Queen of Hearts.

The show’s interactive element will certainly bring a new spin to the park as guests and fans alike desperately call for more investments to be made in Disneyland Paris. The past year was fraught with a plethora of issues for the park, including cast member strikes, parade incidents, and several confusing and inconvenient rules.

Recently, the DLP Report also revealed that despite its various issues, Disneyland Paris no longer has a “low season” with guests, which many argued is actually a good thing for the resort. If the parks are always busy, it may prove that the parks are worth investing in and overhauling, especially with Universal eyeing a new resort next door in the UK.

For now, guests can expect a variety of refurbishments and upgrades to various areas and attractions throughout the resort, including the new Alice in Wonderland inspired show. At the very least, we can say that Disneyland Paris seems to one of the more innovative Disney parks, with its inclusion of drone technology and newly reimagined ways to entertain guests.

What do you think of the new show coming to Disneyland Paris?