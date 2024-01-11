Expect Major Crowds at Disney Year-Round as Park “No Longer Has a Low Season”

The Disney parks are known for their busy crowds and high wait times. Trying to plan a trip during the busy season comes with needing to factor in a lot of time for waiting and dealing with crowds while the parks slowly try to phase out any sort of “slow season.” Typically, the parks experience a slower season while most kids are back in school and just after the major holidays. For example, the next two months are typically a great time to visit Disneyland California or Walt Disney World due to the time of year. However, according to one report, one major Disney park no longer has what can be considered a “slow season,” and Disneyland Paris guests should be aware.

Disneyland Paris has long been seen as the neglected “middle child” of the Disney parks, often receiving the lowest priority for refurbishments, new additions, or updated attractions. Despite the lack of priority for its attractions though, Disneyland Paris is being hailed as an icon for nighttime entertainment, especially with the inclusion of drone technology into their nightly castle and fireworks shows. Last year, the resort celebrated its 30th anniversary, and although the parks suffered from parade mishaps, cast member strikes, and various interruptive rules and regulations for guests, the entertainment seemingly made up for it in the end.

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter), the DLP Report states that, “There is no longer a low season at Disneyland Paris – between school holidays in Europe, seasons and events, the Resort is more consistently full. But if there is a quieter time it’s now – the two weeks after the end of the Christmas Season. From late Jan it I’ll (sic) be packed again.”

There is no longer a low season at Disneyland Paris – between school holidays in Europe, seasons and events, the Resort is more consistently full.

But if there is a quieter time it’s now – the two weeks after the end of the Christmas Season. From late Jan it I’ll be packed again. pic.twitter.com/mfeyj8w2Xz — DLP Report (@DLPReport) January 11, 2024

Disneyland Paris has suffered from a disorganized inclusion of various attractions and themes throughout the two parks, Walt Disney Studios Park and Disneyland Park. For years, fans have been calling for a major overhaul of the resort’s offerings in order to provide a better incentive for guests to visit the French park. While the news that Disneyland Paris no longer has a slow season might be upsetting for some fans, it could actually be a good thing for the resort.

The lack of a “slow season” proving that Disneyland Paris is actually in high demand could help prove that it’s worth investing in. With larger crowds and more guests coming through the parks each day, it could provide the numbers needed for the resort to seriously consider and invest in a third park. Especially with Universal Destinations & Experiences looking to expand to the UK, Disney is going to have to do something to try and compete with the other’s expansion.

If you’re planning a trip to Disneyland Paris, just be sure to factor in crowds and possible wait times, while being aware of upcoming and in-progress refurbishments. Be sure to provide experience feedback if able in order to show Disney that there’s a significant market for the Parisian resort.

Do you think Disneyland Paris should get a third park? Do you wish the parks would maintain a slower season?