Disneyland Park Location Confirms Early 4-Month Shutdown as Yearlong Closure Looms

The Disney parks have been undergoing a variety of changes and refurbishments within the last few years. Perhaps the most infamous and controversial shutdown is that of Splash Mountain to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. However, another controversial closure is the upcoming closure of Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris, which will last from April 2024 to sometime in spring of 2025.

Disneyland Paris has been the “forgotten child” of the Disney parks for decades. Initially built to draw in the European market and entice international guests to visit, the resort feels like a mishmash of ideals, with the original hotels all themed after some aspect of American culture, and the parks themselves a discordant mix of attractions, franchises, and areas. For years, guests and fans have been calling for the Paris park to receive some heavily focused love and attention.

Throughout the last year, the resort dealt with striking cast members who actively took to Main Street to protest low wages and other issues, implementing various confusing rules and regulations for guests, issues with guests trying to climb parade floats, and a controversial update to the resort’s Annual Pass inclusions. These problems led fans to call for the gates to be closed and the resort to be overhauled, claiming it would be for the best.

Despite its reputation, the resort celebrated its 30th anniversary last year and drew attention for debuting its dazzling drone shows, utilizing the new technology alongside fireworks and projections to create unique shows and experiences for guests, including “Avengers: Power the Night,” “Disney D-Light,” and the upcoming “Disney Electrical Sky Parade,” which will run from January 8 to September 30, 2024.

In addition, Walt Disney Studios Park is expected to open a brand new area in 2025, the Kingdom of Arendelle, inspired by the animated success Frozen (2013), with a potential third land still on the table for development. However, one area of the park will be closing to guests forever in anticipation of a complete refurbishment and remodel, as the entrance to Walt Disney Studios Park, called Disney Studio 1, gets a complete facelift.

The area was designed to look like an actual Hollywood soundstage, complete with the “ear-ful” tower and all. Unfortunately, as the parks have continued to grow and evolve, the historic façade just feels outdated compared to the rest of the parks. This entrance will be closing in April and guests will be directed into the park via a different route and the two restaurants located in the area will also be closed during this time.

Now, a nearby location has announced its closure ahead of the prolonged remodel. The Studio Store in the Front Lot will be closing its doors on January 8 and remain closed until mid-April, likely reopening right around the time the entrance closes. As shared by @DLPRescueRanger on X/Twitter, “The Walt Disney Studios Store located on Place des Frères Lumière at the entrance to the studios will be closed for work from January 8 until mid-April. This work will certainly take place to redevelop the store in preparation for the closure of Studio 1 in April.”

🚧 La boutique Walt Disney Studios Store située sur la Place des Frères Lumière à l’entrée des studios sera fermée pour travaux à partir du 8 janvier jusqu’à mi avril. Ces travaux auront certainement lieu pour réaménager la boutique en vue de la fermeture de Studio 1 en avril. pic.twitter.com/LBDQ56pY2Y — DLP Rescue Rangers (@DLPRescueRanger) January 3, 2024

Hopefully this means that the surrounding area to Studio 1 will also receive some much needed TLC while the entrance is being overhauled. This could also just be the start of an eventual park-wide refurb, although no further plans have been announced.

Have you visited Disneyland Paris? Do you think the park needs an overhaul? Let us know in the comments below!