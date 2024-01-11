Environmental Law Shuts Doors at Disneyland Paris, Hefty Fines as Punishment

Disneyland Paris has had to make quite a bit of changes over the past couple of years due to regulations placed by the France government, and there is one environmental law that was put into place that can leave the previously named Euro Disney with a hefty fine, all for leaving a door open.

France has undertaken various initiatives to promote environmental consciousness and sustainability. One notable effort is the country’s commitment to transitioning towards renewable energy sources. France has set ambitious goals to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and increase the share of renewable energy in its energy mix. The development of wind, solar, and hydropower projects has been a key focus to achieve these objectives.

In addition to renewable energy, France has implemented policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change. The country played a prominent role in the adoption of the Paris Agreement in 2015, a landmark international accord aimed at limiting global warming. On top of that, the country has invested in more electric vehicles, expanded its vast public transportation system, and heavily encourages walking or biking to your destination when in a city center.

Another rule that came into play in 2022 states that “Air-conditioned shops throughout France will have to keep their doors shut or risk a fine of €750 (£635), a French minister has announced, after the mayors of several major cities unveiled a similar rule during the country’s heatwave”, as noted by The Guardian.

Agnès Pannier-Runacher, the minister for ecological transition, said leaving doors open with air conditioning on led to “20% more energy consumption and … is absurd”.

With Disneyland Paris providing air conditioning in each of their indoor locations, this rule applies to both theme parks (Disneyland Paris Park and Walt Disney Studios Park).

DLP Report (@DLPReport) shared that the themed flag project alerts guests of the store’s “opening status” so that they are aware if the doors must remain shut for the environmental regulations set out by France.

The themed open/closed flag project has moved to Walt Disney Studios Park today, including at Avengers Campus. They inform Guests of the opening status especially when doors have to be kept closed due to environmental regulations.

These new themed signs not only help to alert guests if the location is open or not, but also helps them see where the correct entrance is as the theme park attempts to follow all regulations put in place.

In 2023, we saw another regulation affect Disneyland Paris, which was when the French government got rid of receipts to reduce paper and trash consumption. Now, only when a guest asks for a receipt will they be given one. This reduction in paper also extended to park maps. Now, when you enter both Disneyland Paris Park or Walt Disney Studios Park, you will not be able to grab a park map as easily as you would at Walt Disney World Resort. The park now encourages guests to use the Disneyland Paris app as their map, but if a paper copy is needed, cast members are able to scoop one up for guests.

At the moment, Disneyland Paris is working on a plethora of changes, with Studio 1 shutting down for one year in April, and Kingdom of Arendelle progressing on its construction.

Some fans of the park have recently spoken out against the company, however, after the legal team at Disney reportedly sent a letter to one Disney fan site for “leaking” their plans. Disneyland Paris guests have argued that the website was filling the void that the theme park left, with a lack of communication of news and updates to their core fan base. Read more on that here.

