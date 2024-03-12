Disney’s Aborts ‘Star Wars’ Expansion, New Replacement Announced

Disneyland Paris has just officially announced the name of the offering that will be replacing the Star Wars expansion at Walt Disney Studios Park.

If you have been to Walt Disney Studios Park over the past few years, you have likely noticed quite a bit of construction surrounding the theme park. For quite some time, Disneyland Paris enthusiasts had been eagerly anticipating news of financial investment and expansion plans for the theme park. Finally, in 2018, Disney CEO Bob Iger provided reassurance that such developments were indeed on the horizon.

As noted by Reuters , “The Walt Disney Company announced a 2 billion euro ($2.5 billion) investment to expand its French theme park Disneyland Paris after taking full control of the business [in 2017]. Chief Executive Bob Iger announced the spending plan after meeting President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, saying it reflected the US media group’s positive view on France and Europe more widely. “This investment…is the direct result of the growing confidence that we have in the economy of Europe and in France in particular,” Iger said in a video posted on the French Presidency’s Twitter account.”

Within the expansion, we were meant to see a new dedicated Frozen-land, an expansion onto the existing Toy Story Playland, as well as a Star Wars expansion, likely reminiscent of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Even today, if you approach the construction walls, you will notice that there is still the original concept art outlining these three major expansions. Now, Disney has changed their tune.

During an interview with Ouest-France, Disneyland Paris CEO Natasha Rafalski discussed the new expansion at Walt Disney Studios Park. While it was appreciated that Disney was becoming more transparent with their Parisian fans regarding the park’s progress, there was a notable absence of any mention of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

She said, “We are working on the second phase, developing the Frozen Kingdom. [… ] We are obviously going to create a major attraction that will take the public on an adventure with Anna and Elsa, the heroines. We are also currently building a three-hectare lake with pretty banks for walking, a restaurant with a panoramic view of the kingdom. In the evening, the lake will be able to host shows. To join the existing park, we will create a promenade with gardens, including one dedicated to Toy Story and a Rapunzel attraction for little children. [… ]”.

Additionally, there would be a new theater for an Alice in Wonderland BMX show that has been used with the budget.

Today, we learned about the name of this new show.

Disneyland Paris reporter DLP Report (@DLPReport) shared the news stating, “New poster for “Alice and the Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland”, the original show premiering Spring 2024 in the “Theater of the Stars” (official renaming) of Walt Disney Studios Park. Guests will get to decide one of the two final outcome of the story!”

The BMX show now takes the place of the Moteurs… Action!: Stunt Show Spectacular, which debuted at the park back in 2002. Unfortunately, the pandemic led to its permanent closure in 2020.

Other images were shared of the new show as well to promote the new concept:

“Alice and the Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland” will feature BMX stunts. Here’s a look at the concept:

Other photos share a look into the new costumes for the cast.

Alternative Key Visuals for “Alice and the Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland”, the new show this Spring at Walt Disney Studios Park:

The show is set to open in spring 2024 where guests can “Join Alice for a wild journey through Wonderland, featuring a ‘battle of the bands,’ mind-blowing acrobatics, and two possible endings staged by the Mad Hatter!!”

This will be a huge win for Walt Disney Studios Park, as the construction is overwhelming at the moment and is only getting worse. Not only does the park feel small due to the ongoing Frozen construction, but in April, Studio 1 will be shutting down for a full year, including all of the dining and shopping in the sound stage, giving guests even less to explore when they visit.

So having something new like Alice and the Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland at Disneyland Paris will give guests another reason to visit.

