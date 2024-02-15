Disney CEO Bob Iger Cancels ‘Star Wars’ Expansion Promise

Disneyland Paris is expanding, but a recent look into their progress has confirmed that their original expansion plans have been scrapped.

Once Disney CEO Bob Iger acquired Star Wars, not only did he ensure that more movies and shows would be pumped out via the IP, but he wanted to see it in their theme parks as well. We first saw Disneyland Park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World attain Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, a new land that would allow guests to step foot onto Batuu with two attractions: Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

Then on February 27, 2018, the year before the first two lands would debut in America, Bob Iger confirmed that Disneyland Paris would also get the Star Wars upgrade at Walt Disney Studios Park. This land was set to be open between 2021 and 2025.

Initially, the press release did not disclose the official name of the area or provide details about the attractions, shops, and shows it will feature. However, it is speculated that the area in Disneyland Paris may closely resemble the two Star Wars lands that debuted in 2019 at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim. Concept art released by Disney for Paris suggests a striking resemblance to the designs of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the name of the Star Wars areas in the US parks.

The land was likely going to be smaller in scale due to existing space, and Disney was trying to find out how to navigate the character interaction element of the land, which plays such a key feature in the US parks with many characters such as Storm Troopers, Rey, Chewbacca, and more speaking with guests, as language barriers posed as an issue.

This land would be an expansion to the park, along with Kingdom of Arendelle, the new Frozen land, and an expansion to Toy Story Playland.

Now, it is 2024, and the expected max due date is approaching, yet we have heard nothing regarding Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and its progress, yet its concept art still remains on the construction walls within Walt Disney Studios Park.

Thanks to photographer DLP Works (@DLPWorks), we can see aerial shots of the new expansion, with labelled areas listed.

[Aerial Views] ✈️Majority of the projects are in a vertical phase! ➡️Whether it’s Alice’s show stage, buildings along the promenade, or even the slightly less visible East Pavilion, all the structures are indeed under construction!

➡️We soon expect new sights (finally) for #WDS2

From the expansion, we can see that the land’s most notable areas will be the Frozen section, which will have a boat ride, as well as the new Tangled attraction (rumored to be a teacup-style ride), which was not initially discussed in the expansion plans as that would have been the Toy Story Playland expansion. There will also be an Alice in Wonderland stage show. The rest of the space will be dedicated to one table service dining location, merchandise shops, and other quick service locations.

At the moment, an opening day for this new expansion has not been confirmed.

Additionally to the lack of Star Wars in this expansion photo, Natasha Rafalski, CEO of Disneyland Paris, recently spoke out on the new expansion in Walt Disney Studios Park without mention of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

She said, “We are working on the second phase, developing the Frozen Kingdom. [… ] We are obviously going to create a major attraction that will take the public on an adventure with Anna and Elsa, the heroines. We are also currently building a three-hectare lake with pretty banks for walking, a restaurant with a panoramic view of the kingdom. In the evening, the lake will be able to host shows. To join the existing park, we will create a promenade with gardens, including one dedicated to Toy Story and a Rapunzel attraction for little children. [… ]”.

While no one has fully announced the cancelation of the Star Wars expansion, it seems that the possibility of its existence continues to shrink with each update of the construction.

This will be the second “failed” Star Wars attempt at Disney. While this land is likely not coming to fruition, Disney did also have to shut down their costly and controversial Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel experience. The hotel was jam-packed with activities and storylines, making it perfect for any Star Wars lover, but its nearly $6,000 price tag for the two-day “ride” on the Halcyon proved to be too much for guests.

