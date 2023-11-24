Disney Introduces Another Upcharge, New Fee Added to Park

Securing a seat for your favorite Disney show may soon come at a cost.

There’s no doubt about: any Disney vacation is an expensive vacation. While there are ways to cut down on costs, even a week at a value resort like Art of Animation at Walt Disney World Resort or Disney Santa Fe at Disneyland Paris will set you back more than some five-star hotels.

The financial toll of a Disney trip has become even more pronounced since the pandemic. Not only have tickets and annual passes for Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and other Disney theme parks across the globe soared in price, but services that were once free have either been removed or inflated in price.

One of the changes most hated by regular parkgoers is the introduction of Genie+ and Lightning Lanes – Disney World and Disneyland’s replacement for FastPass. Now, a family of five wanting quick access to popular attractions such as Tower of Terror and Space Mountain could shell out as much as $175 per day, plus more if they want to ride Lightning Lane-only attractions such as TRON Lightcycle / Run and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

Other controversial changes include the elimination of the Magical Express, which once transported guests from Orlando International to their Disney resort for free, and the changes made to Annual Pass benefits at Disneyland Paris (the changes basically being that there aren’t really many benefits anymore).

Now, yet another controversial addition has hit Disneyland Paris. According to DLP Report, its second park – Walt Disney Studios Park – will debut a new optional service called Secure Your Seat on December 16, 2023.

The “Secure Your Seat” optional service will debut at “TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure” when the show returns on Dec 16, allowing Guests to pay €15 to reserve priority access to the popular production.

Like its Premier Access service – Paris’ pricier equivalent of Genie+, which can either be purchased à la carte or as a package for anywhere between €90 and €190 ($98 and $207) – this lets Disney guests skip the line, but this time for the park’s newest show, “TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure.”

Guests wanting a guaranteed seat for the show will need to pay €15 ($16). That means ensuring seats for a family of five would cost €75 ($98). Otherwise, they’ll need to wait in line outside the theater (which comes with the risk of not getting a seat if that showing proves too popular).

Guests can also secure priority seats with the same service for The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands at neighboring park, Disneyland Park.

“Popular” is the best word for “TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure.” The show – which debuted in August 2023 – is a 30-minute “live musical journey with Pixar pals” and stars characters from the likes of Toy Story (1995), Finding Nemo (2003), Coco (2017), and more – has rapidly become a fan-favorite at Walt Disney Studios Park. While it’s currently on hiatus, the show will return to Studio Theater on December 16 (the same day Secure Your Seat debuts).

Walt Disney Studios Park is currently in the middle of a major revamp. While Avengers Campus opened in July 2022, the park is set to also receive a land inspired by Frozen (2013) and an as-yet-unannounced franchise. This was previously announced as France’s version of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, but has since been rumored to be inspired by The Lion King (1994).

Meanwhile, at Walt Disney World Resort, guests can currently skip the line for their favorite shows – including “For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration,” “Beauty and the Beast Live on Stage,” and “Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond!” – with Genie+ or purchase individual Lightning Lanes.

Would you pay to see a show at a Disney theme park? Let us know in the comments!