Disney World Left In Disgusting Shape, In Dire Need of Repair

Disney has been called out a lot recently for the disgusting state of its various attractions, props, and decor throughout the U.S. Parks.

The less-than-magical state of these attractions has been passed around social media through various TikTok videos and Twitter posts, stirring up the statement of #NotMyWaltDisneyWorld or #NotMyDisney. It draws attention to the dilapidated feel of much of the Parks over the last few years as routine maintenance and upkeep have seemingly been ignored.

Recently, images have surfaced of mold being found in a store in Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios, an entire section of a wall in “it’s a small world” missing paint or dolls not moving, boats being turned black due to water damage, and theater seats being in desperate need of reupholstery and deep cleaning.

Several people have flocked to Twitter to call out Disney for letting the upkeep of the Parks fall to the wayside, with @ExtinctDisney remembering when the Parks were “a pristine, upkept experience. A single spot of peeling paint would be fixed in less than 24 hours. This is an example of not prioritizing maintenance.”

Some of the comments compared Walt Disney World to overseas Disney Parks, like @PS_Alpha1 saying, “What is really sad is that Tokyo Disneyland does try to keep the old standards. No excuse for the US parks not to.” However, most of the international Disney Parks aren’t owned by Disney, with the exception of Disneyland Paris.

Others called it “dilapidated” while one said, “When I was at Disney world it felt like a rundown Motel 6.” As the American-based Disney Parks continue to work on retheming existing attractions, fighting against increased wages across the board, and announcing thousands of layoffs, it’s unfortunate that more of their focus isn’t on maintaining the look and legacy of the Parks.

Hopefully, as social media posts about these issues gain traction, it’ll eventually get Disney’s attention. Guests can also use the feedback survey to point out these issues as they are forwarded directly to Disney. The overall Park atmosphere and condition adds to the immersive and magical feel of a Disney vacation and Disney can’t keep allowing these attractions to continue to fall apart while Guests are still paying for an expensive and high-quality experience.

