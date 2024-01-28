Disneyland Guests Face “Worst-Case Scenario”

On a recent trip to Disneyland Resort, some guests found that their worst fears had come true when they rode the Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure.

While arguments can be made for the variety of experiences at Walt Disney World Resort or the theming in Tokyo DisneySea, nothing beats the sheer magic of Disneyland Resort, the original park built by Walt Disney. Home to the original versions of classic attractions like The Jungle Cruise, The Haunted Mansion, and Pirates of the Caribbean.

That being said, if these rides are too “kiddie” for you, Disney California Adventure is just across the way with thrilling experiences like Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!, Radiator Springs Racers, and the Incredicoaster, formerly known as California Screamin’.

However, with more thrilling attractions come more dangerous evacuations, which was definitely the case when guests were trapped at the highest point of the Incredicoaster.

Guests Stuck On Roller Coaster at Disneyland Resort

Recently, while on a trip to Disney California Adventure, guests found themselves trapped on the Incredicoaster at the top of the first drop. Sitting at 121 feet in the air, this is one of the highest points in Disneyland Resort.

A majority of the evacuation was captured by Disney influencer Disney Scoop Matt, who ecstatically said, “I’ve wanted to experience this for years, so I think I was enjoying it way more than my friends.”

Disney Scoop Matt later elaborated on the experience on X (formerly Twitter):

“My first time being evac’d from Incredicoaster. It was incredibly fun for me but a strong reminder of why it’s important to be aware of people around you, since other people were clearly terrified from the experience.”

And he’s absolutely right. While this may be a dream situation to be in for some guests, that’s not the case for others. In fact, this scenario can be a nightmare.

Incredicoaster Evacuation Draws Attention To Guest Safety on Malfunctioning Rides

While Disney Scoop Matt was ecstatic about the experience, not everyone felt that way. In fact, this situation was a nightmare scenario for another Disney influencer, Shaun Ranks 2024, who described the incident as a “worst-case scenario.” He later described the incident in more detail:

“Last night, one of my biggest theme park anxieties came to fruition. I know this may be a bucket list for many, but 120ft down with nothing but a handrail does crazy things to your mind & legs. I have stronger thoughts about Disney’s laughable evac & post-evac policy for another time”

Last night, one of my biggest theme park anxiety's came to fruition. I know this may be a bucket list for many but 120ft down w nothing but a handrail does crazy things to your mind & legs. I have stronger thoughts about Disney's laughable evac & post-evac policy for another time pic.twitter.com/e9qlbhkDP4 — Shaun Ranks 2024 🎆 (@rankingthemouse) January 26, 2024

Unfortunately, the details regarding the guest safety of the situation and park response only made it seem worse:

For the record, we received no safety spiel after being released from our harnesses by maintenance. Received not a single word from ANY Disney employee after harness release, including after reaching the ground. Not an apology, not a Lightning Lane, not even an acknowledgment.

Fortunately, Shaun was there with friends and family, including the previously mentioned Disney Scoop Matt, Nate Goes To Disney, and their partner Andrea. It was only when they approached Guest Services that each person received a single Lightning Lane pass… for Incredicoaster.

If you were stuck on a ride, the last thing you’d want was a pass to get back on that ride. While no one was expecting to get a free Annual Pass or anything like that, some sort of further offering should have been made. Disney used to be known as the company that did its best to make any situation right.

While a majority of Cast Members still hold onto that mentality and want to keep Disneyland the Happiest Place on Earth, many guests still question whether that’s the company’s position as a whole. The Walt Disney Company needs to decide if it wants to uphold the standard that has been maintained for so long or save a couple of bucks.

How do you think Disney could create more safety for guests in this situation? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!