Disney Park Legend Dies on Camera Mid-Performance

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to some of the most beloved and historic attractions in the theme park industry. Unfortunately, as shown in the video below, these vintage rides and fixtures sometimes reach the end of their lifespans and give up the ghost.

This week marked the official last performance of the Country Bear Jamboree at the Magic Kingdom. One of the few attractions in Disney World commissioned by Walt Disney himself, the bears have been a prominent element at the Florida parks for decades.

After 52 years of operation, the bears in the beloved animatronic attraction ceased functioning and essentailly died in front of their last audience. A bit of a shock, to be sure, but not unexpected given the age of the machinery.

Despite being an opening day attraction, little has changed about the show since the ’70s, and the mechanics and animatronics of the experience have been showing their age long before the recent refurb announcement. At least Henry, Big Al, and the Five Bear Rugs won’t be hibernating very long.

The Curtain Falls on Disney World Legend

Similar to Disney park fixtures like “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, the Mad Tea Party, and Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress, the Country Bear Jamboree was one of those attractions that are so dated that they’re classics. That said, even dedicated Disney fans are admitting that it’s time for an upgrade.

The comments in @walruscarp’s video, Disney Park fans are full of viewers who were amongst the hundreds of fans there to bid the bears goodbye. Although the animatronics malfunctioning did give an eerie Five Nights at Freddy’s flavor, the positive response was still overwhelming.

That said, this isn’t the first time something like this has happened. In the comments, @fally11204 writes,

“If I had a nickel for every WDW attraction that broke on its last run I’d have 2 nickels. It isn’t a lot but it’s weird that it happened twice right?”

The user is referring to Ellen’s Universe of Energy at EPCOT, which ended in a full ride evacuation on its last day of operation. While it might just be a strange coincidence, it’s enough to make some question just which ride will be next to bite the dust.

Many of Walt Disney World’s and Disneyland’s rides have been with the Parks since their opening dates, and some even before then. It takes a lot of time, money, talent, and effort to keep these fixtures afloat, and sometimes that’s easier said than done.

In this writer’s opinion, the Country Bears are just the first on a long list of Disney classics to get a complete overhaul, and the animatronics dying on stage after continuous running was a natural outcome. As concerns for the vintage machinery grow, it might be time for Disney Imagineering to intervene further.

Do you think it was time to say goodbye to the bears? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!