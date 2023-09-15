Some of the most iconic classic Disney attractions still popular today are those that premiered opening day at Disneyland Resort on July 17, 1955.

We all know that both Disneyland Resort (Anaheim, California) and Walt Disney World Resort (Orlando, Florida) play host to their own vast assortment of classic attractions. Some locations even feature different incarnations of the same time-tested offerings, like the Haunted Mansion or Big Thunder Mountain Disneyland and Disney World. Then there are those commonly regarded Disney classics we’d like to think were around from the start but actually came later. Are you shocked to learn that Dumbo the Flying Elephant didn’t actually premier until almost a month after the Park’s grand opening?

So, what were the opening day attractions at Disneyland that are still going strong today? Here at Inside the Magic, we’re recalling all those still-operating original Disneyland attractions and others that have since faded into near oblivion.

Autopia

The Autopia Disneyland attraction that premiered in 1955 remains largely unchanged today. This is refreshing to those folks who enjoy a good old-fashioned race car track-style adventure in which drivers of all ages get to man the wheel themselves.

Casey Jr. Circus Train

While Dumbo had yet to premier in tandem with the grand opening, the Disneyland Casey Jr. Circus Train did. However, following the opening day festivities, it had to shut down for a few weeks before reopening again.

Disneyland Bands

The famed Disneyland Band ensemble has been a Disneyland staple since day one. And they’re still a hopping source of entertainment today, found frequenting Main Street, U.S.A., and Tomorrowland.

Disneyland Railroad

Formerly known as the Santa Fe & Disneyland Railroad, it’s still a handy way to get around the Park, with trains arriving at designated station stops every five to 10 minutes. On opening day, there were just two stops—one at the Disneyland Railroad Main Street station and another at New Orleans Square. Now, there are also stations at Mickey’s Toontown and Tomorrowland.

Jungle Cruise

That’s right, Adventureland’s renowned Jungle Cruise attraction was around from the start. And it was just as humorously good then as it is today.

King Arthur Carrousel

Originally built in 1922, riding this classic carousel based in Fantasyland has been a beloved tradition for countless folks ever since premiering with its King Arthur theme in 1955.

Mad Tea Party

This maddening ride, based on Disney’s Alice in Wonderland animated film from 1951, has been faithfully making Guests sick ever since day one.

Main Street Cinema

It’s lovely to think that this vintage movie marquee-fashioned attraction, which showcases Disney cartoon classics on six different screens, is still a beloved tradition that never goes out of style.

Mark Twain Riverboat

It shouldn’t be surprising to learn that this serene and peaceful 14-minute riverboat ride would be just as popular today as it ever was back in the day. It’s like relaxing while taking in a beloved iconic rite-of-passage Park attraction.

Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride

Disney World’s rendition of this ride may be long defunct, but Disneyland—site to the original—is still going strong. And Mr. Toad still isn’t showing signs of croaking anytime soon.

Peter Pan’s Flight

Both the Disneyland Peter Pan’s Flight and the Magic Kingdom Peter Pan’s Flight are equally popular attractions today. And Guests at the former have been getting in on the flight of Peter Pan since opening day.

Snow White’s Enchanted Wish

Originally named “Snow White and Her Adventures,” this long-time classic on the Disneyland scene is not to be confused with the since-retired Snow White’s Scary Adventures at Disney World. Unlike the aforementioned, Snow White’s Enchanted Wish remains a beloved favorite.

Storybook Land Canal Boats

This time-tested Canal Boats attraction remains a relaxing, leisurely slow ride favorite with today’s visitors as much as they were for the very first Parkgoers.

Retired Opening Day Exhibits and Attractions

There are also several now-defunct opening-day attractions and exhibits worth mentioning as well. The Mickey Mouse Club Theater in Fantasyland is one such perfect example. The Frontierland scene then is virtually unrecognizable from what it is today. Back then, you had the Conestoga Wagons and Rainbow Stagecoach, the Davy Crockett Arcade and Museum, the Indian Village, Mule Pack, Miniature Horse Corral, and the Golden Horse Saloon. Main Street, U.S.A., hosted multiple horse-drawn wagons, trolleys, surreys, and a penny arcade. The Tomorrowland of yesterday is also completely different. Here you had the Aluminum Hall of Fame, the Clock of the World, Phantom Boats, Monsanto Hall of Chemistry, Space Station X-1, Rocket to the Moon, and Circarama, U.S.A.

Did you or someone you know have the pleasure of attending Disneyland’s grand opening on July 17, 1955? If so, we want to hear all about it in the comments.