Disney Fan Discovers Rare Photos From Opening Day of Extinct Ride

When Disney guests venture into the Happiest Place on Earth, an eye-catching plaque is above the tunnel. It reads, “Here you leave today and enter the world of Yesterday, Tomorrow and Fantasy.” Walt Disney brought to life a land rooted in classic children’s literature with Fantasyland.

Next, the world of Yesterday was modeled after one of Walt’s favorite eras in history – the American Frontier. Then, Tomorrowland presented a retro-future where guests could explore space, the human body and the unexplored depths of the sea. A Disney fan has now found vintage photos from opening day of a groundbreaking attraction that set off in the Land of Tomorrow.

Submarine Voyage made its debut June 14, 1959 at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA. It was one of the first legendary E-ticket rides. This pioneering attraction was inspired by Disney’s live-action adaptation of 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954). The vehicles were semi-submersibles that took guests to a whole underwater realm filled with bustling sea life like, fish, sea turtles, crabs, giant squids, and the mythical mermaids.

The financial success of Disneyland was not instantaneous after it opened in 1955. However, in four years time, the thriving theme park was able to undergo their first major expansion. This gave way to other iconic Disney rides being installed such as, the Matterhorn Bobsleds, the Alweg Monorail, and an expanded Autopia. While these were monumental additions to the Park, Submarine Voyage was unprecedented in its conception and operation.

Disney Imagineers teamed up with General Dynamics, a company that produced nuclear-powered submarines for the US Navy. Walt Disney at one point was the only private citizen to own his own small fleet of working semi-submersible vehicles. They were assembled at an actual shipyard before being transferred to the Resort.

Since safety was paramount for Imagineers, the vehicles were constructed to never be capable of a full submersion. The experience of guests diving was actually more of a dip that was disguised with “Disney magic.” Submarine Voyage would then journey guests to the lost city of Atlantis where they could gaze at an array of sea creatures from their porthole windows.

Recently, a Disney fan posted these supposed opening day photos of the sea creatures. The creations are eerie, but well-crafted achievements. It is emblematic as one of the reasons it remained a must-ride attraction for decades until it closed in 1998.

There was never an official release for the shutdown, but Disney enthusiasts speculated it was the cost of maintenance that took its toll. The ride say abandoned until 2005 when Disney announced that the attraction would be repurposed as the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage, after the 2003 hit film. It was rethemed, but also had a massive technological upgrade by introducing animated show elements and installing new animatronics.

While Submarine Voyage may have been “lost at sea” for Disneyland, the ingenuity to make the technological marvel could not stay submerged for long. It served as example of a truly immersive experience that was unlike anything any other amusement park could offer its attendees. These photos are a time capsule to the hardwork, craftsmenship and creativity of the Imagineers.

What do you think of the vintage photos? Did you ride Submarine Voyage before it closed?