“Magic Ruining” Video Exposes Historic Disney World Attraction

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to some of the oldest attractions in the theme park industry, and even a certain few were designed by Walt Disney himself. However, the footage below is being called out for “ruining the magic.”

So much of Disney Imagineering’s ingenuity is about keeping the illusion alive, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t fans who want to know how the magic is made. @_disney._stuff_ on TikTok has a collection of videos that pull back the curtain on many Disney attractions, such as seeing the Meet and Greet characters backstage, and the footage of Carousel of Progress shows how the attraction functions, as well as how much it has aged.

There’s nothing wrong with seeing a behind-the-scenes look at any of the Disney parks, but the quality of the footage and the dust on the animatronics lends it something of a creepy found-footage quality. Of course, this isn’t the only attraction to get this kind of exposure.

Carousel of Progress Unmasked at Disney World

TikTok isn’t the first outlet to expose the mechanical underbelly of an original Disney attraction. In fact, Walt Disney himself was often very open about how many of his creations functioned, often before they were even officially opened.

In the video above, Walt explains how the animatronic characters and fixtures in his beloved Carousel of Progress are able to perform their lifelike functions. Although technology has certainly advanced since the ’60s, there’s truly something different about learning about Disney’s legion of creations from the main man himself.

That said, it is still engrossingly bizarre to see the attraction in this forbidden perspective. The stuff “Disney doesn’t want you to know” is always going to generate clout that gets views and social media buzz.

Be that as it may, content like that should still come with a warning label. As much as some fans love seeing how the time-traveling family works in attractions like Carousel of Progress, there are still those who prefer to keep the magic alive by succumbing to the Disney bubble and embracing its illusionary quality.

Do you think videos like these are ruining the magic for other guests? Tell Inside the Magic about it in the comments down below!