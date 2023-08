There have been several reports of scandalous Cast Members this week. If they’re not insulting disabled Guests for using the DAS program, they’re stripping out of their costumes on social media.

One of the most shocking instances Inside the Magic covered this week was a TikTok post that featured a backstage video of Disney Cast Members in full masks and fursuits behaving grotesquely out of character. While the video has since been taken down, many who saw the footage were understandably upset.

Disney Creators Urge Company to Prosecute Cast Members

The video above comes from @all__thingsdisney, a Disney-focused TikTok creator who voiced their opinion towards the actions of the scandalous video. Like many fans who continue to hold the Parks and the Walt Disney Company to a high standard, they are absolutely disgusted with the user known as “Illegal Disney,” and they aren’t alone.

WARNING: The video above might not be appropriate for all ages. Viewer digression is advised.

The TikTok above is likely the logical reaction to seeing something like this on one’s For You page, as the Cast Member in the stitch is blatantly shattering the illusion of the Disney Characters. While there’s nothing inherently graphic about the footage, it does violate Disney’s commitment to immersion.

While it’s unknown if there really are any contractual rules being broken here, this definitely feels like something Disneyland and/or Disney World would want to keep under their hat. It certainly doesn’t feel like the Cast Members involved are upholding Disney’s magical reputation.

As of now, we can’t say whether or not Disney will indeed pursue any form of legal action, but they’ve certainly taken bigger steps over lesser offenses. Damage control will almost certainly be done, and the parties involved will likely face some form of repercussions if they can be identified.

Inside the Magic recognizes that thousands of Cast Members work hard to make the Disney experience happen, and will update further on the story as new details arise.