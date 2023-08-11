Disney World Cast Member Insults Disabled Guest

Being a Disney Cast Member comes with a lot of responsibility. It takes a team of highly trained professionals to make places like the Walt Disney World Resort function, and they are responsible for some truly unforgettable experiences.
That all being said, only some are equipped with the same magical perspective most Disney buffs possess. Being a Disney Cast Member is still a job, and sometimes that can involve some unpleasant situations. However, Guest safety and security should always come first.
Insensitive Cast Member Bashes DAS User
Disney magic is only fun when everyone can participate, and the DAS (Disability Access Service) was implemented by the Parks so that those with disabilities or different needs could also enjoy their day at Disney. However, one Cast Member reportedly doesn’t agree with its frequent use.
u/F1g-N3wt0n shared their recent trip report on Disney World’s Reddit page, and their experience doesn’t exactly project a welcoming environment for DAS users at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
“Yesterday, I was at Animal Kingdom and getting on Flight of Passage. Same as always, I tap my phone on the thing and wait for the circle to go green before going forward. Then I hear “Wow, they’re getting loose with the DAS passes these days” from behind me. They probably thought I couldn’t hear them because those same neurological issues mean I wear headphones most of the time, but I still felt awful about it the rest of the way up.”
The user also adds a reminder to any Disney staff and future Guests that not all disabilities are visible, and that the interaction truly soured their visit. Naturally, the Disney fan community was quick to offer their support on the matter, as this seems to be a repeated offense.
u/conshok26 reports a similar situation when they write,
“My wife has MS but she does not visibly have any signs besides the fact that she has to live with all of the hidden problems you wouldn’t know unless you were in her body. We’ve used DAS in our Disney trips and it’s allowed our kids to be able to enjoy what they can before she has to tap out. People should know better not to make a comment on someone’s situation.”
and
“She’s had to deal with comments like this in her daily life like the time some guy at the grocery store asked her what they have to do in order to park in an accessible spot. Her being her shot back at him and said “oh I don’t know, maybe live every day with a debilitating neurological disorder and have your hands and feet feel like ground hamburger”. That shut him up pretty quick.”
u/carissaluvsya shares,
“That sucks they said that and I’m sorry you had to experience that. We’ve used the DAS pass for my son who has ADHD and has a hard time standing in lines for a long time. They can be used for any physical or mental disability so it’s a little shortsighted for a Cast Member to say that when they know it might not be an obvious disability.”
And u/alli_gator_ adds,
I’m so sorry this happened to you. It sucks how many people are abusing DAS thinking it’s a way around getting on rides quicker. It makes us who have invisible disabilities seem like we’re faking it. I’ve gotten a few looks from cast members using it since I look “normal” but my autism makes it so hard to wait in long lines without getting insanely fidgety and anxious.
There are several other reports of Guests living with similar disabilities reporting incidents like this, and it seems to be a growing problem. The fact that it’s happening at a place like Disney World is very concerning.
Some users cut right to the quick and suggest the original poster gets Disney themselves involved, including u/davis_unoxx who adds,
Fire the CM, I’m a cast member and there’s a lot of rude ones now adays. Guest services cast member named Nick at international gateway guest services said this to my mom when she lost her guest pass ticket. “Wow you already lost it first day? Good job keep it up”
As a long time Cast Member, I think you should write to Disney about it (Twitter, email, letter, everything). They’ll make sure to inform the managers of the attraction which will bring about some proper training for the CM’s in the area…
While there have indeed been cases of Guests abusing the DAS system, it seems that the Guest in question was treated incredibly cold while struggling with their condition. While this individual doesn’t speak for the entirety of Disney’s Cast Members, it’s not a good reflection of the company.
