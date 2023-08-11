Disney World Cast Member Insults Disabled Guest

Being a Disney Cast Member comes with a lot of responsibility. It takes a team of highly trained professionals to make places like the Walt Disney World Resort function, and they are responsible for some truly unforgettable experiences.

That all being said, only some are equipped with the same magical perspective most Disney buffs possess. Being a Disney Cast Member is still a job, and sometimes that can involve some unpleasant situations. However, Guest safety and security should always come first.

Insensitive Cast Member Bashes DAS User

Disney magic is only fun when everyone can participate, and the DAS (Disability Access Service) was implemented by the Parks so that those with disabilities or different needs could also enjoy their day at Disney. However, one Cast Member reportedly doesn’t agree with its frequent use.

u/F1g-N3wt0n shared their recent trip report on Disney World’s Reddit page, and their experience doesn’t exactly project a welcoming environment for DAS users at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

The post reads,

“Yesterday, I was at Animal Kingdom and getting on Flight of Passage. Same as always, I tap my phone on the thing and wait for the circle to go green before going forward. Then I hear “Wow, they’re getting loose with the DAS passes these days” from behind me. They probably thought I couldn’t hear them because those same neurological issues mean I wear headphones most of the time, but I still felt awful about it the rest of the way up.”

The user also adds a reminder to any Disney staff and future Guests that not all disabilities are visible, and that the interaction truly soured their visit. Naturally, the Disney fan community was quick to offer their support on the matter, as this seems to be a repeated offense.

u/conshok26 reports a similar situation when they write,

“My wife has MS but she does not visibly have any signs besides the fact that she has to live with all of the hidden problems you wouldn’t know unless you were in her body. We’ve used DAS in our Disney trips and it’s allowed our kids to be able to enjoy what they can before she has to tap out. People should know better not to make a comment on someone’s situation.”

and

“She’s had to deal with comments like this in her daily life like the time some guy at the grocery store asked her what they have to do in order to park in an accessible spot. Her being her shot back at him and said “oh I don’t know, maybe live every day with a debilitating neurological disorder and have your hands and feet feel like ground hamburger”. That shut him up pretty quick.”

u/carissaluvsya shares,