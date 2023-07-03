In an impressive turn of events, Disney World’s Animal Kingdom welcomes baby tamarins, an adorably petite primate. But that’s not what makes this event so special.

Animal Kingdom Welcomes Baby Tamarins

Ever since 2001, there have been no tamarins births. Yet, in defiance of the odds, Animal Kingdom welcomes baby tamarins to its crew of primates. Tamarins are less-known yet equally adorable mammals that look so delicate at birth yet grow to swing and climb in the blink of an eye.

There’s another reason that the Disney announcement is so exciting.

Why the Baby Tamarins Are Special

Embracing the circle of life is a beautiful thing. Recently, a rhino passed on and left many heartbroken at the loss. Now, Animal Kingdom welcomes baby tamarins. What’s even better is that the adorable fur balls are actually twins. Within this particular species, twins are a rare thing, but as the Jurassic Park line goes, “Life will find a way.”

The Disney Conservation Fund focuses on several different values, including:

Animal Disaster Response

Balance Restoration

Restoring and Rescuing Coral Reefs

Protecting the Wildlife that Lives at Disney

Since 1995, the Disney Conservation Fund helped to protect over 1,000 animal species. It also protected over 315 million acres of land. The welcoming of tamarins to Animal Kingdom is just the latest in a long line that traces the circle of life and sustainability.

Protecting Animal Interests

Animal Kingdom welcomes baby tamarins with open arms, and they are certainly an interesting species. They have a life span of between 10 and 20 years. The age of maturity? 16 to 20 years. These mammals have impressive biology and highlight how Disney works actively toward its animal welfare.

The Walt Disney Company has an official policy regarding the welfare of its animals in entertainment. It says that all American Humane Association (AHA) guidelines must be followed and stipulates that the animals should be respected.

While the little ones remain under close observation and hold tight to their parents, guests can visit Disney World and trek to Animal Kingdom to see the phenomenon firsthand.

How cute do you think these baby tamarins are? Planning to see them at Animal Kingdom? Share your thoughts in the comments below!