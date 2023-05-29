Disney’s Exciting New Attraction Taking Shape Once Again

Disney is continuing to work on a very interesting and somewhat-mysterious project at the original Disneyland Resort.

The newest and most exciting Disney additions can be found at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. While many may prefer Disneyland over Walt Disney World, there’s no denying the Florida Resort has seen some major improvements recently.

However, things are just as busy over at Disneyland, especially in Adventureland.

Tarzan’s Treehouse, which will eventually be called Adventureland Treehouse, started undergoing construction in September of 2021, which is a longer timeframe than regular or seasonal refurbishments. This experience is very similar to what Guests will find with the Swiss Family Robinson Treehouse at Walt Disney World in Magic Kingdom.

Since Disneyland’s Tarzan’s Treehouse originally closed, we have seen parts of the attraction be completely dismantled and destroyed as a part of the major retheming project.

Earlier this year, tarps and scrim had been removed from the treehouse, allowing Guests to get a better look at what was going on. However, the attraction was once again covered up by scaffolding last month.

Recently, things have changed again.

As reported by @wondersofmagic and @ScottGustin on Twitter, tarps, and scrim have once again been removed from the treehouse, giving Guests a better look at the construction currently taking place. The new attraction is expected to open sometime in 2023, though a specific date has yet to be confirmed.

Tarzan’s Treehouse opened in 1999 to Disney Guests as a walk-through attraction that showcases the story of Tarzan with treehouse rooms that closely resemble those of salvaged parts from a shipwreck, according to the Disneyland attraction’s backstory.

