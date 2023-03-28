Guest Warns Something Huge Is Missing From Disney’s Disability Program

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are best-in-class vacation destinations that welcome Guests from all walks of life. Between the detailed accessibility guides, wheelchair and ECV rentals, mobility device-accessible ride queues, and the Disability Access Service (DAS Pass), Disney Parks offer a variety of accommodations to give all Guests magical visits.

Still, no disability accommodations are perfect. Many disabled Guests take to social media to voice their issues with DAS and other accessibility features at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disneyland Park, and Disney California Adventure.

Stefany Rose Torres, who visited Disney Parks twice last year, shared her feelings about the DAS Pass on TikTok. After a ride triggered her vertigo, she wondered why DAS doesn’t automatically warn users about potential medical triggers on attractions:

“When you have a DAS pass and you can sign up for rides, why does it not have a proper warning for people with disabilities when it is a 3D ride or something that could potentially trigger a medical episode?” Torres asked. “Am I just totally not seeing that? Does it exist, and I just didn’t discover the section where it’s listed or where there’s a warning?”

“I’ve really been irritated by this ever since I went to Disney… and was triggered into a vertigo episode because there wasn’t any warning that I was going to have to endure a 3D ride,” she concluded.

It’s worth noting that Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort do offer accessibility policies and information for each attraction on the My Disney Experience app, Disneyland Resort app, and each Disney Park’s respective website. For Avatar Flight of Passage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, they write:

WARNING! For safety, you should be in good health and free from high blood pressure, heart, back or neck problems, motion sickness, or other conditions that could be aggravated by this adventure. Expectant mothers should not ride.

These warnings are also posted at the entrance to every ride.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.