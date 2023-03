The Disney disability program is extensive, offering disability-oriented Disney Park maps, wheelchair and ECV rentals, and the Disability Access Service (DAS Pass). Because nearly every Disney Parks ride queue is wheelchair accessible, DAS mainly serves disabled Guests who cannot wait in line for other reasons.

But one Theme Park enthusiast argues that Disney Parks are behind in one aspect of disability inclusion. Ben Hartrant, a 24-year-old autistic TikToker, recently shared a video advocating for sensory rooms at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort:

@gobetheone Dear @disneyparks my name is Ben Hartranft i am 24 and have autism my dream is to put a century room in Disney parks. Some of the other theme parks have one I know there’s a lot of families out there who have autism that visit your parks, and they need that extra second to take a break this will be beneficial for you guys, and it would help serve the needs for people who visit Disney and for years to come Walt Disney said “ If you can dream it , you can do it” lets make this happen DisDisneyParkssensoryroomnsensoryroomtautismawarenesstautismacceptancebgobetheoneut@autismspeaks ♬ Disney Pictures Intro – Disney Pictures

“You know who has a sensory room? Universal has one. Seaworld has one. But Disney Parks does not have a sensory room,” Hartrant said. “My dream is to change that.”

“My dream is to help families with autism and special needs to know that it’s okay to have fun,” he continued. “I really love the Theme Park industry, and I love roller coasters, but we need that extra second to take the time to take a break in that sensory room.”

Hartrant then shared a quote from Walt Disney that inspired his campaign: “If you can dream it, you can do it.” He aims to “follow in [Walt’s] footsteps” by adding a quiet room to Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disneyland Park, and Disney California Adventure.

Similar quiet rooms at Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWorld Orlando offer quiet, air-conditioned, low-stimulation environments with various tactile toys, fidgets, and focusing activities for overstimulated Guests. Currently, Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort only offer Baby Care Centers and First-Aid Centers.

